Four counties in southcentral region end up on Health Department watchlist for percent positivity of COVID cases

Four counties in the southcentral region turned up on the state Department of Health's watchlist in the department's weekly dashboard update Friday.
Huntingdon County turned in the highest percent positivity rate for the region at 7.1% with an incidence rate of 44.3 cases per 100,000 people. The state said it places counties on a watchlist when the percent positivity for a week tops 5%.
Dauphin County had a positivity rate of 6.5%, up 1.8% from the previous week, and incidence rate of 67.5. York County (5.6% positivity, 70.3 incidence rate) and Franklin County (5.4% positivity, 51 incidence rate) were the other counties in the region to make that list.
Cumberland County showed an increase in positivity rate, jumping up to 3.7% from 3% the previous week, with an incidence rate of 29.
Fayette County, south of Allegheny County, had the highest percent positivity rate last week at 10.4%. Union County, located in the central part of the state, had the highest incidence rate at 147.4 cases per 100,000 people.
The southcentral region reported 147 new positives in Friday's report, with 50 new cases and five new deaths coming from York County (the fourth highest total of new cases in the state Friday) and 26 from Dauphin County.
Spurred by York County's case counts, the southcentral region as a whole continues to see an increase in its seven-day average reaching a new high Friday at 122.43. It's the third day in a row that the seven-day region average topped anything previously reported during the pandemic.
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (Aug. 7-Aug. 13):
- Pennsylvania: 4.0% last 7 days; 4.1% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.7% last 7 days; 3% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 6.5% last 7 days; 4.7% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 5.4% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 3.8% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.4% last 7 days; 1.8% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.6% last 7 days; 5.8% previous 7 days
