Foschi no longer supports Claremont sale pitch, creating rift on county board over nursing home's future

Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi says she is opposed to going forward with the county’s inquiry into selling Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, objecting to what she said is her colleagues’ treatment of a final sale as a foregone conclusion.
The opposition by Foschi, the board’s only Democrat, opens up a partisan rift on the three-member governing body, which also includes Republican commissioners Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, who said Wednesday that they still see a sale of the county-owned home as by far the most likely outcome.
“As I no longer believe that the investigative process is objective, I do not support its further pursuit,” Foschi said in a written statement Wednesday.
In an interview, Foschi said her understanding was that the sale investigation would leave open the possibility that a sale of Claremont could be determined to be imprudent, but that her colleagues have increasingly spoken of the sale as an inevitability, causing her to question if the county is doing its full due diligence.
“I’m concerned that they’re saying ‘this is going to be sold.’ We’ve got two bidders on the table, and I don’t think we’ve looked at those two bidders thoroughly enough,” Foschi said.
The commissioners agreed late last year to hire a consultant, Susquehanna Group Advisors, to help the county gauge interest from possible buyers of Claremont.
Bids from nine companies were narrowed down to two finalists last month, those being Allaire Health Services, based in Lakewood, New Jersey, and Transitions Healthcare LLC, based out of Westminster, Maryland. All of the bidders were for-profit providers
Eichelberger and DiFilippo said that, while it is possible that the county won’t reach a final sale agreement with either of those two companies, the solution would be to issue another request for bids.
“We are not necessarily convinced that we’ll divest on this round, but if we’re not satisfied with these bidders, we’ll go look for more bidders,” Eichelberger said, given that “there is not a case” for the county to retain ownership unless there are drastic changes in the health care market.
“It’s not viable, from my perspective,” Eichelberger said.
DiFilippo said he is “about 95% certain” that a sale to one of the two bidders is the right way to go.
“Is it possible we’ll find out neither of these two finalists is a good fit? That’s possible, but at this point I highly doubt it,” DiFilippo said. “I really believe, in order to save Claremont, we need to get it under an owner who can do just that.”
The county will begin visits to both Allaire and Transitions facilities next week, according to the commissioners. But regardless of how impressed or unimpressed county officials are with the operations, certain fundamental disagreements will almost certainly remain.
The sale investigation was prompted by projections that Claremont will require a nearly $2.6 million subsidy from the county’s general fund in the 2021 budget year. Claremont is run as a separate account, but its balance has consistently decreased year-to-year, and is now in negative territory.
The slide is attributable to stagnant Medicaid rates from the state, as well as Medicare policies that discourage longer nursing and rehabilitation stays, according to the county’s finance department.
Attempts at a turn toward financial stability — such as the creation of Transitions at Claremont, a more modern short-term rehab facility — have not helped balance sheets as much as was hoped, leading privatization proponents like Eichelberger and DiFilippo to see divestiture as the primary option.
But Foschi said Wednesday she does not necessarily agree that such options had been sufficiently exhausted, or that this was being taken sufficiently into account when weighing a sale.
“In the past 10 years, there were other things that could have been done [at Claremont], and I think there is still another way we can handle this, but it will take time and will take a lot of work,” she said, citing concerns about staff morale as well as the county’s issues in the past with getting cost efficiencies out of vendors, such as with Claremont’s Sodexo contract.
The question then becomes how much, and for how long, one is comfortable subsidizing Claremont with general tax revenue until the facility is able to turn toward financial stability. The projected 2021 deficit for the facility of $2.6 million is roughly 4.7% of the county’s property tax revenue, and the county would be looking at raising the tax rate to cover the cost.
“I’m philosophically opposed to that for a variety of reasons,” Eichelberger said of an extended subsidy, describing it as a “nonstarter.”
“I don’t’ think we should be in competition with private nursing homes,” while using tax proceeds to do so, Eichelberger said.
Residents who have spoken in opposition to a sale have supported such a subsidy, viewing it as worthwhile to retain public control of the facility and guarantee that its benefit to the community are undiminished.
Considerable concern has been voiced about past privatizations of county nursing homes elsewhere, which saw declines in care quality and increased staff turnover. As previously reported, Transitions’ and Allaire’s facilities have, on aggregate, seen higher rates of reported violations from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid relative to their patient population, in comparison to Claremont.
The county has committed to writing a stipulation into a possible sale agreement requiring the buyer to retain all current Claremont residents, and maintain an average Medicaid census of 75% or more of the patient population for at least 15 years, although the county’s consultant said this provision would be difficult to enforce.
DiFilippo said the requirement does not appear to be a hurdle, given that Allaire and Transitions have operated similar Medicaid bed counts.
“They have ratios of Medicaid very similar. None of the bidders have any issue with that,” DiFilippo said.
