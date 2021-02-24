Foschi no longer supports Claremont sale pitch, creating rift on county board over nursing home's future

Bids from nine companies were narrowed down to two finalists last month, those being Allaire Health Services, based in Lakewood, New Jersey, and Transitions Healthcare LLC, based out of Westminster, Maryland. All of the bidders were for-profit providers

Eichelberger and DiFilippo said that, while it is possible that the county won’t reach a final sale agreement with either of those two companies, the solution would be to issue another request for bids.

“We are not necessarily convinced that we’ll divest on this round, but if we’re not satisfied with these bidders, we’ll go look for more bidders,” Eichelberger said, given that “there is not a case” for the county to retain ownership unless there are drastic changes in the health care market.

“It’s not viable, from my perspective,” Eichelberger said.

DiFilippo said he is “about 95% certain” that a sale to one of the two bidders is the right way to go.

“Is it possible we’ll find out neither of these two finalists is a good fit? That’s possible, but at this point I highly doubt it,” DiFilippo said. “I really believe, in order to save Claremont, we need to get it under an owner who can do just that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}