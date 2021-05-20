Former U.S. District Attorney David Freed named chief compliance and risk officer at West Shore Home

West Shore Home on Thursday announced that former U.S. District Attorney for the Middle District David Freed has joined the company as the chief compliance and risk officer.

Freed, who was also formerly the district attorney in Cumberland County, will lead the company's risk management. Freed was most recently at the law firm McNees Wallace & Nurick focusing on litigation and internal investigations.

Freed resigned as the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania effective Jan. 1.

“I have had the incredible opportunity to work with our brave men and women in law enforcement nearly every day for the past 20 years and continue to be amazed by their commitment to their fellow citizens,” Freed said after his resignation. “I have witnessed first-hand the fortitude and grace of victims of crime, and have taken to heart the awesome responsibility of speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Freed was appointed in late 2017 by President Donald Trump to be central Pennsylvania’s federal prosecutor, receiving bipartisan Senate endorsement. Prior to that, Freed spent 12 years as Cumberland County’s DA.

Freed joined McNees Wallace & Nurick in January before taking his new position at West Shore Home.