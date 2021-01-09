Visionary.

Ask those who knew and worked with Wayne Powell, the former longtime publisher of The Sentinel, and that word comes up often.

Powell died Thursday at the age of 83. He had been battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled in the future, according to his daughter, Jacki Fleniken.

Bill Duncan, who served as president of the United Way in 1982, said Powell’s visionary work lives on in The Sentinel, the United Way and in Summerfair, a community event centered on the Fourth of July holiday.

Summerfair

After the bicentennial celebration in 1976, Duncan said Powell sensed a vacuum the following year and believed the community would benefit from an event centered on Independence Day that celebrated not only the United States but also Carlisle and its surrounding communities.

In that first year, Powell enlisted local businessmen Ray Wolfe and Denver Tuckey to help. Wolfe said he took care of fundraising and finances while Tuckey took care of the programming.

“Wayne was good for the community and Wayne has a lot of good friends,” Wolfe said.

Dottie Warner, Dickinson College’s director of event planning at the Holland Union Building, worked with Powell on Summerfair almost from the event’s inception. Warner said Powell talked to Sam Banks, then the president of Dickinson College, and DeWitt Smith, the commandant of the U.S. Army War College, in the event's second year to secure their co-sponsorship.

The event is still going strong and didn’t miss a year until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

Warner said Powell attended the Summerfair Board of Directors meeting, giving the same speech every year.

“He wanted the board to be fiscally responsible with the money that the community donated, and he wanted all events at Summerfair to remain free to the public,” Warner said.

Summerfair has kept that promise, for the most part. In recent years, the organization has asked for donations at larger events, like the Harrisburg Symphony.

“So, in effect, we kept our promise to Wayne, the events are still free to those who can’t afford to pay, and money is accepted from those who want to help,” Warner said. “Summerfair will always be Wayne’s legacy in Carlisle; without Wayne there would not have ever been a Summerfair.”

United Way

Seeing what Powell did with Summerfair, Duncan tapped Powell to run the United Way campaign in 1982.

“We needed some vision and he had proven that with Summerfair,” he said.

Up until that point, the United Way had always set a goal for its campaign. Economic issues made some years easier than others in terms of fundraising, but not making the goal doesn’t mean that people aren’t working hard and helping people, Duncan said.

Powell didn’t set a goal that year, setting out a vision to just raise money and help the town. In the end, the campaign raised $448,925, the largest amount of any campaign up until that point.

“The year he ran the campaign, we were the top United Way in Pennsylvania,” Duncan said.

That work laid the groundwork for the United Way to be the successful organization that it is today, Duncan said.

The Sentinel

Duncan, who was a paper boy for The Sentinel back in the day, remembers it as an eight-page newspaper.

That changed with Powell’s vision for the publication.

A native of Rutledge, Alabama, Powell started out in journalism at the age of 14, writing stories on local government, schools and other items of interest for weekly newspapers. After earning a journalism degree from the University of Alabama in 1959, Powell worked as a reporter and editor before going into management at newspapers in Maryland, Indiana, Texas and Michigan.

He landed in Carlisle in December 1974. Under his leadership, the newspaper expanded its coverage area and grew its staff of investigative reporters. The newspaper also went from a six-day-a-week, two-section newspaper that didn’t print on holidays to a seven-day-a-week daily with four sections on weekdays and a minimum of seven sections on Sunday.

“He helped push The Sentinel forward, expanding its footprint, its staff and its purpose. He was such a vital part of our history and our growth as a newspaper,” said Jeff Pratt, executive editor of The Sentinel. Pratt joined the newspaper in 1995.

“Wayne was an original in the best kind of way. He had a bigger-than-life personality and he loved what The Sentinel meant to this community and the role the newspaper played in helping the community thrive. He took that role seriously, stepping up to help when needed in Carlisle. And he made you believe in yourself and the paper."

Steve Crowley, a friend of Powell who also worked with him as advertising director at The Sentinel, said Powell had visions for the company and for the community that not only included adding the Sunday edition but also the Shippensburg Sentinel, weekly editions and the newspaper’s website, Cumberlink.

Powell’s vision for The Sentinel included its employees.

Pam Hedrick, advertising operations manager at The Sentinel, said Powell took a chance on her when she was 17 by hiring her as a part-time intern in the type-setting and paste-up departments. When she graduated with a graphic design degree, Powell asked her to work full time and to help bring the newspaper into the computer age with the help of a Macintosh computer with 128k of memory and a single-sided 400k floppy drive.

“I got started designing real estate advertisements, knowing absolutely nothing about this computer, but Wayne had faith in me, so I had to make it happen,” Hedrick said.

Within a week, the newspaper was producing its first digitally designed advertisements, and more designers were hired over the next few months with Hedrick overseeing their training.

“He never second-guessed my decisions as a production leader and supported the staff in every department,” Hedrick said. “I was proud to work under Wayne. He was a great leader, visionary, community leader, role model and friend. Wayne is the reason I am so passionate about this industry and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Sentinel Senior Sales Executive Shirley Ott, who worked with Powell from 1982 until his retirement in 2002, remembers him as a proud man who loved the newspaper industry.

“Everyone in the community was familiar with him or at least knew his name,” she said.

Ott’s love for the industry grew the more she worked with Powell and pursued the opportunities to try different positions at the newspaper.

“If he believed in you, you were always given a chance to try new things,” she said. “Wayne gave me so much opportunity to grow within the company and I have always been grateful. He will be missed, but remembered.”

Out of the office

For Fleniken, though, Powell was more than a community leader. He was an “amazing man” and “good father” who loved his grandchildren with all his heart. She also called her father a great teacher.

“Sometimes the lessons he would teach, we didn’t understand as a child,” she said. “But later in life, I understood why he was teaching me what he did.”

Crowley, too, learned a few lessons from Powell. Crowley said Powell taught him “the three F’s”, meaning fair, firm and friendly, which has been helpful in both business and life. Even with that mantra, he admits Powell had a stubborn streak.

“We had a misunderstanding one time and neither of us talked to one another in the car for over an hour and half. We had a good laugh afterwards,” he said. “There was only one Wayne.”

It could also be said that the same communication skills that served Powell in bringing his visions of Summerfair and a successful United Way campaign to life played out on the golf course. Wolfe was one of the men who, with Powell, made up the “Fearsome Foursome,” a group that played golf every week. When one of the original four died, Powell negotiated with Bob Bailey to become the new member with his eyes firmly set on Bailey’s motor home that Powell figured could be used for the foursome’s travels.

Bailey agreed, provided they renamed the group to the Bailey Club. The deal was struck, and the club still exists with about 20 members.

“We had a lot of good fun, traveled a lot, did a lot of fun things,” he said.

Fleniken said she’s proud of Powell for the impact he had in the newspaper business, his accomplishments and what he did for the Carlisle community, but she also thinks of the quiet way he helped students from his high school alma mater. Powell donated $25,000 to start a scholarship for students from Luverne High School to attend the University of Alabama.

“He made an impact in Carlisle, but he wanted to continue to have an impact for students from the high school that we went to. I am absolutely so proud of him for that,” she said.

But, Carlisle won’t soon forget what Powell did for its community.

“Wayne was in a class by himself. He treated everyone as an equal and a friend,” said Michele Crowley, president and CEO of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce. “His heart was always with the community. Everything that he did revolved around making Carlisle the best and vibrant.”

“Wayne was part of a generation of people in town who always stepped up when needed. Wayne’s passing, along with the loss of Jimmie George and Denver Tuckey, really leave a huge hole to fill in our community, but we have a lot of people in our community who are able and willing to help fill that hole and that is just one reason why I love to call Carlisle my home,” Warner said.

