Former Camp Hill borough manager alleges council worked privately against development of Chick-fil-A

The developer behind Chick-fil-A plans in Camp Hill is requesting the Commonwealth Court remand his case back to county court after a new sworn statement from the former borough manager alleges that the borough council broke Sunshine Act rules and worked in private to block the project.

Camp Hill Borough Council President Leigh Twiford said Wednesday morning that the allegations in the application for remand "are fundamentally incorrect" and that they plan to litigate this in court.

Mike Serluco, a Lemoyne resident who founded Consolidated Properties and was behind the development of a Chick-fil-A on Route 15 and Chestnut Street in Camp Hill before the project was rejected by the borough council in December 2019, filed an application for remand this week based on information from former borough manger Patrick Dennis.

According to the affidavit signed on July 9, Dennis, who was the Camp Hill borough manager from March 2016 to October 2020, reported that there had been no problems with the project from 2017 through 2018 until Dec. 13, 2018 when representatives of Serluco held an outreach meeting with neighbors who then started a campaign opposing the development and urged the borough to do the same.