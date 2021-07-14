Former Camp Hill borough manager alleges council worked privately against development of Chick-fil-A

The developer behind Chick-fil-A plans in Camp Hill is requesting the Commonwealth Court remand his case back to county court after a new sworn statement from the former borough manager alleges that the borough council broke Sunshine Act rules and worked in private to block the project.
Camp Hill Borough Council President Leigh Twiford said Wednesday morning that the allegations in the application for remand "are fundamentally incorrect" and that they plan to litigate this in court.
Mike Serluco, a Lemoyne resident who founded Consolidated Properties and was behind the development of a Chick-fil-A on Route 15 and Chestnut Street in Camp Hill before the project was rejected by the borough council in December 2019, filed an application for remand this week based on information from former borough manger Patrick Dennis.
According to the affidavit signed on July 9, Dennis, who was the Camp Hill borough manager from March 2016 to October 2020, reported that there had been no problems with the project from 2017 through 2018 until Dec. 13, 2018 when representatives of Serluco held an outreach meeting with neighbors who then started a campaign opposing the development and urged the borough to do the same.
According to Dennis, who said he had advised against it since it was in violation of the Sunshine Act where all actions should be discussed in public, a quorum of the borough council met in a private executive session in early 2019 and discussed the land development application and public outcry. There, Dennis alleges that the council "conspired to ensure that the review of the application would be as difficult as possible, so as to preclude the application's approval." This included hiring special counsel specifically to identify and pursue reasons to challenge the application, according to Dennis.
Though Zoning Officer Chris Miller found no outstanding zoning issues with the sketch plan, according to Dennis, new zoning comments from the special counsel were presented to the planning commission for discussion at its March 2019 meeting. Dennis said representatives from the borough and the special counsel expressed a willingness to work with Serluco to resolve the new zoning issues, but "based upon the directive from borough council, there was no intention to work with or discuss fairly the issues with Serluco in good faith."
Dennis alleges that the "borough council maintained its hidden agenda to challenge the application and ensure its ultimate denial." This also involved the borough council fast-tracking a zoning amendment on set-backs for drive-thru facilities that would preclude the construction of a drive-thru restaurant on the property, according to Dennis.
In a statement emailed to the media, Serluco said Dennis' statements are "deeply painful to him" given how long he has worked and developed properties in the area.
“I love Camp Hill, and I’ve dedicated most of my life to this area,” Serluco said. “I never dreamed I’d get railroaded by a borough council hell-bent on stifling economic progress at all costs - including breaking the law."
Serluco said that given that it appears that the borough council violated his rights and acted in bad faith, he'd like the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas to reconsider his appeal after the case is remanded back from the Commonwealth Court.
Even if the county court reconsiders the appeal and rules in Serluco's favor, a Chick-fil-A at the same site is not necessarily a given. Chick-fil-A terminated the lease agreement with Consolidated Properties after the application to develop the property was denied. Apollo Communications, working on behalf of Serluco, said there are no plans to announce at this time what Serluco could do with that property.
