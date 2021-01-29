Forecasters track potential snowstorm Sunday into Monday for Cumberland County

The Midstate will be hit with more winter weather Sunday into Monday as area forecasters try to determine just what form the storm will take.

With wind and cold temperatures dominating things heading into the weekend for the Midstate, precipitation will move into the Midstate Sunday afternoon.

"The current cold air will set the stage for a possible winter storm late this weekend as an area of low pressure emerges out of the Rockies," ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "With the event still several days away, plenty of uncertainty remains, but it appears snow will develop south to north by Sunday afternoon ahead of a warm front."

Thackara's forecast calls for light snow Sunday evening, with temperatures determining what type of precipitation takes place Monday.

"A secondary wave of precipitation will develop Monday as a new coastal low develops just offshore of New Jersey. This is the storm that could generate a bigger snow potential locally," Thackara said.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for 1-3 inches of snow Sunday and an additional 1-3 inches of snow Monday.

