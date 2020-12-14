Forecasters calling for 14-20 inches of snow for Cumberland County in Wednesday's storm

Monday morning’s smattering of wet snow served as a prelude for what could be in store for Cumberland County Wednesday — a snowstorm with depths we haven’t seen in 2020.

The ABC27 weather team says cold air Tuesday (a high of 37 and a low of 24) sets the stage for a storm system that will arrive Wednesday afternoon in the region. Snow is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Wednesday, pick up intensity in the evening after 8 p.m. and produce snow totals of 1-2 inches per hour overnight into Wednesday.

ABC27 Meteorologist Erik Finkenbinder said Monday afternoon that the Midstate region may see 14-20 inches of snow by the time the storm clears Thursday morning. Heavy snow is expected to fall at 1-2 inches per hour for up to 10 hours during the storm.

Finkenbinder said the region’s record for snow in December came on Dec. 24, 1961, with 13.9 inches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wednesday in effect 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. The snow clears by Thursday morning and temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-30s the rest of the week.