Forecaster: Rain/snow line sits right over Cumberland County for Saturday storm

As Cumberland County prepares for another batch of winter weather Saturday, forecasters are trying to figure out what the precipitation will be.

ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara says a storm will develop south of the central Pennsylvania region by Friday, and could spread precipitation in as early as Friday night. At this time, Thackara said it appears precipitation will start out as some light rain, but as a coastal storm begins to develop that may draw just enough cold air in to support a changeover to snow for some areas on Saturday.

Snow would form most likely over the mountains and locations northwest of Harrisburg as the rain/snow line will likely sit right over our region during the day. It is possible the southern tier sees only rain from this system, while areas in the northern mountains get some significant snow.

Temperatures do climb back up into the low 40s Thursday and Friday in advance of the storm system, with mostly clear weather.

