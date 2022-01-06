Foods, crafts featured in Family Living area of Farm Show

HARRISBURG – There’s more to the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show than steers and square dancing, cooking demonstrations and chocolate milkshakes, chickens and a cheese competition.

In the popular Family Living Department, there’s also wooden barn quilts and intricately stitched fabric quilts. There’s colorful canned goods including sunshine yellow corn, emerald pickles, ruby beets and enough jams, jellies and fruit butter to keep your toast tasty for a long time.

There’s educational 4-H posters, handmade clothing from formal wear to mittens, decorated gourds and gingerbread houses so real looking that you either want to shrink and go in them or eat them.

“Our entries may be a little down this year,” said Jennifer Boling, Family Living Department chairwoman. “Some people canceled coming because they don’t want to take a risk because of COVID. I’m 100% OK with that.”

The Farm Show opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 15 in the state Farm Show Complex. Admission is free while parking is $15 a vehicle. This year’s theme is “Harvesting More.” Emphasis is on healthy habits.

People are encouraged, although not required, to wear masks during their visits and to go to the state Health Department booth in the Main Exhibition Hall for COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and flu shots. Hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the complex.

“We are excited to be back,” Boling said, noting that last year’s Farm Show was virtual. “I’ve come to the Farm Show for 30 years.” Her mother, Gerri Moore; and daughter, Emma Boling, also will be working in the Family Living Department.

Although social distancing is difficult to follow at the Farm Show, the aisles are wider and exhibits are spread out this year to help alleviate congestion. Ventilation is better thanks to HVAC improvements.

Family Living also has new display cases made of recycled materials, said Sharon Myers, Farm Show Complex executive director.

“The Family Living Department for years had a hodgepodge of old cabinets,” Myers said. “Scott Fisher, our carpenter, is a visionary, very creative and detail-oriented. He made a lot of display cases from old skids, metal piping and other material. It gives the department a fresh look.”

Boling said it appears that entries for canned goods are down, baked goods are the same and photography is up.

In addition to full quilt judging, competitors this year made blocks with the theme “Sew Your PA Roots.” Those blocks will be turned into a quilt, which will be raffled off at the 2023 Farm Show. Boling said that the 2020 quilt, with a Christmas theme, will be raffled off this year.

Quilt lovers also will enjoy seeing the barn quilt blocks, large pieces of wood painted to look like quilt blocks and usually hung on the exterior of a barn, house, garage or other building.

This year’s Farm Show again will feature crop art, artwork made entirely of dry seeds and beans that can be grown in Pennsylvania. The art could be entered in either the flat category such as landscapes and portraits or the sculpture category.

The hobby area of Family Living will include downhome contests including potholders, placemats and bookmarks and fun competitions like birdhouses, whimsical decorative bowling pins and ornaments.

Boling said that the area still will have scarecrows and old clothing so children can dress the scarecrows but no dried corn for kids to shovel. She said there will be a coloring area for children.

“I think we’ll have a good Farm Show,” she predicted.

