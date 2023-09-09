Project SHARE’s annual Fare for SHARE fundraiser will park once more in South Middleton Township come Sept. 17.

The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the outside space around the Meeting House at 1155 Walnut Bottom Road.

Originally organized to raise funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fare for SHARE features food trucks, live music and children’s activities.

Participating vendors are Banana Leaf, Bricker’s French Fries, Chameleon 1360, Crazy Glazed, Falafel Shack & Fire Oven Pizzas, Farm Show Milkshakes, Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle, Grappling Crab Shack, Italian Job, Lemons to Love—Lemonade Stand and Pretzel Spot Café.

Children’s activities will feature a bouncy house and members of Carlisle High School’s Shakespeare: Page to Stage will also perform at the event.

Live music is scheduled at:

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.—Riders (father and son classic rock duo)

3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.—Jazz 4 (jazz and blues)

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.—Scott Hallman (acoustic guitar and vocal pop, country and rock)

6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.—Men About Town (bluegrass and pop with a bluegrass twist)

Proceeds from the event benefit Project SHARE, which is dedicated to providing nutritious options for individuals and families facing food insecurity.

Donations can also be made online at https://projectsharepa.org/donation-form/.(tncms-asset)2797d086-29c0-5dcb-b6fe-5158d0a57651[1](/tncms-asset)

