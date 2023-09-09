Project SHARE’s annual
Fare for SHARE fundraiser will park once more in South Middleton Township come Sept. 17.
The event will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the outside space around the Meeting House at 1155 Walnut Bottom Road.
Originally organized to raise funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fare for SHARE features food trucks, live music and children’s activities.
Participating vendors are Banana Leaf, Bricker’s French Fries, Chameleon 1360, Crazy Glazed, Falafel Shack & Fire Oven Pizzas, Farm Show Milkshakes, Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle, Grappling Crab Shack, Italian Job, Lemons to Love—Lemonade Stand and Pretzel Spot Café.
Children’s activities will feature a bouncy house and members of Carlisle High School’s Shakespeare: Page to Stage will also perform at the event.
Live music is scheduled at:
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.—Riders (father and son classic rock duo) 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.—Jazz 4 (jazz and blues) 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.—Scott Hallman (acoustic guitar and vocal pop, country and rock) 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.—Men About Town (bluegrass and pop with a bluegrass twist)
Proceeds from the event benefit Project SHARE, which is dedicated to providing nutritious options for individuals and families facing food insecurity.
Donations can also be made online at https://projectsharepa.org/donation-form/.(tncms-asset)2797d086-29c0-5dcb-b6fe-5158d0a57651[1](/tncms-asset)
Photos: Project SHARE Fare for Share Food Truck Festival
Josh McCann pours milk into a machine at the PA Farm Show Milkshake stand during Fare for Share, a food truck event Sunday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Margaret Connelly, 9, pours lemonade for a customer at her Lemons to Love stand during the Fare for Share Food Truck event on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Meeting House hosted more than a dozen vendors,which donated proceeds to Project SHARE.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A steady crowd gathered for Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday. Proceeds from the event benefited Project SHARE.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
House of Smoke and Smokehouse Deli's hot ham and cheese sandwich was among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Nonemaker, of Mac Stack, of York, takes care of a customer during Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A buffalo mac and cheese bowl from Mac Stack, of York, was among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jeffrey Kehr, of Mac Stack of York, pours buffalo chicken over mac and cheese during Fare for Share Sunday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Violet Detsch, 2, enjoys mac and cheese during Fare for Share, a food truck event held at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Grappling Crab Shack's cheesy crab bites were among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Blues and jazz band By the Way perform during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Diane Baltaeff plays saxophone with the band By the Way during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
House of Smoke and Smokehouse Deli's pulled pork sandwich was among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Falafel Shack's chicken shawarma pizza was among the variety of dishes sold during Fare for Share, a food truck festival at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Garnet Pisle, of the Falafel Shack, makes a chicken shawarma pizza during Fare for Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crab cake and fries from Chameleon 1648 Culinary Services, of Chambersburg, were among the wide variety dishes offered at Fare for Share, a food truck event hosted at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Buffalo Chicken bites from Chameleon 1648 Culinary Services, of Chambersburg, were among the wide variety dishes offered at Fare for Share, a food truck event hosted at the Meeting House on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Proceeds from the event benefited Project Share.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn
