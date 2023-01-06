Food Court prices on the rise as 2023 Farm Show opens this weekend

HARRISBURG — Temperatures aren’t the only thing going up at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Prices at the Food Court, for many visitors the heart of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, have hit record highs. Think $6 milkshakes, $7 blended mushroom steakhouse burgers, $8 trout sandwiches, $9 battered vegetables, $12 blooming onions and $23 quarts of maple syrup.

Bring your credit cards (the only way to pay at some booths) and plenty of cash as you eat your way through the nation’s largest indoor agricultural show.

While the entire Farm Show opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and runs through 5 p.m. Jan. 14, the Food Court preview was held from noon to 9 p.m. Friday.

“Over the past year, food prices have gone up 11% at the grocery store and 8 1/2% in restaurants,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding said. “The Farm Show is a microcosm of the economy. The Food Court vendors aren’t layering on profits but passing on their rising costs of food, electricity and labor.”

Gail Ferranto, a Chester County mushroom farmer and manager of the Pennsylvania Mushroom Growers booth, said compost materials were in short supply over the past year. Mushroom salad and mushroom soup will sell for $5 each while breaded mushrooms sell for $6.

Cooking oil costs went up for the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association, which raised prices on blooming onions, battered vegetables, corn dogs and funnel cakes, said Bill Troxell, stand manager.

David Smith, who manages the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association booth, said inflation also hit that industry. He said milkshakes are $6 this year, not $7.

Yet there are a few affordable prices items in the Food Court.

The State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania is selling apples for $1 each and cider doughnuts for $1.50. For $1, visitors can buy one maple sucker or two pieces of maple candy from the Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council or one cup of chocolate or white milk from Penn Ag Industries.

Two dollars can buy one plain hot dog from Penn Ag Industries or a slice of apple pie pizza from the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation Inc. The Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association is selling honey ice cream cones or dishes for $3.

One way to stretch your Food Court money is to share food with family and friends so everyone gets a taste. Redding said families can buy a few different treats, head to a table and share with each other.

