Flu shots available at Giant, Wegmans
Flu shots available at Giant, Wegmans

Flu Shots

Flu shots are now available at many pharmacies for the 2021-2022 flu season.

 Associated Press

Wegmans announced last week and the GIANT Company announced Tuesday that flu shots are now available at their locations for the upcoming 2021-2022 flu season.

Locations will offer flu vaccines for children, adults and seniors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot. In most cases, the fee for the flu shot is covered in full by insurance.

“While we are all still seeing the effects of COVID-19 in our communities, we can’t stress enough the importance of getting your annual flu vaccine,” said Stacy Cairns, Wegmans pharmacist and pharmacy clinical and wellness services coordinator. “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we have extra sanitation practices in place to make this process safe and easy for our customers.”

At Wegmans, residents can stop by the pharmacy during normal business hours.

In addition to offering flu vaccines at its pharmacies, some select Giant pharmacies will offer drive-up flu vaccinations in store parking lots beginning Sept. 8 and running through Oct. 2. For more information on those vaccinations, dates and times for scheduling will be available online at giantfoodstores.com/pages/tgc-vaccines.

