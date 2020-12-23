 Skip to main content
FLOOD WATCH: Weather Service issues flood watch for central Pennsylvania beginning noon Thursday
FLOOD WATCH: Weather Service issues flood watch for central Pennsylvania beginning noon Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County, beginning at noon Thursday and ending at noon on Friday.

The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will increase the risk of flooding, the weather service said. Significant rises are expected on small streams with mainstem Susquehanna river flooding, most likely upstream of Sunbury. Urban and poor drainage flooding is more probable due to both storm drains that are clogged with piles of snow and to briefly intense rainfall.

The weather service forecasts rainfall between three-quarters and one inch on Thursday.

Also included in the watch are Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

