Flood watch issued for Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon

The National Weather Service has already issued a flood watch that will be in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday.

The watch affects Cumberland County and the rest of the Midstate, as well as other central Pennsylvania counties.

The weather service said it expects heavy rain of 1.5 to 3 inches Thursday and Thursday night, with heavy rain resulting in urban and poor drainage flooding by late Thursday.

Small streams and mainstem rivers may also see a significant rise with flooding possible Thursday night into Friday.

Overall, the weather service said rain will start with thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday, which will have heavy rainfall and gusts as high as 29 mph.

The rain will be steady through Friday morning before changing to showers after 8 a.m. Friday. The weather service said new precipitation on Friday will only be a tenth to quarter of an inch.

