 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Flood watch issued for Cumberland County through Tuesday morning

  • 0
National Weather Service logo

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Cumberland County until noon on Tuesday.

NWS said numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon and continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Some of these showers and storms will move slowly and produce heavy downpours.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible and could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The abc27 forecast says steady rain should continue through 7 a.m. for the Midstate with 1-3 inches of rain possible. Scattered showers will dominate the forecast Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

Sentinel police log for Aug. 30

Today's Sentinel police log includes a crash in Penn Township, and a motorcyclist throwing an object on a highway, striking the windshield of a vehicle on I-83.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A timelapse look at B Street and North College Street roundabout construction in Carlisle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News