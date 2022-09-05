Flood watch issued for Cumberland County through Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Cumberland County until noon on Tuesday.

NWS said numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon and continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Some of these showers and storms will move slowly and produce heavy downpours.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible and could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The abc27 forecast says steady rain should continue through 7 a.m. for the Midstate with 1-3 inches of rain possible. Scattered showers will dominate the forecast Tuesday.