Flood Watch issued for 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday; Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m. in Cumberland County

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will be in effect from 2 to 11 p.m. Wednesday for Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather service said flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall may be possible Wednesday afternoon into evening. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

The weather service expects showers and thunderstorms to form Wednesday afternoon into early evening. Locally heavy rainfall from repeat thunderstorms could result in localized rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches.

