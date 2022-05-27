Flood Watch issued for 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

A Flood Watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in Central Pennsylvania as storms are expected to come through the area.

The National Weather Service said excessive rainfall is possible in these storms, which could cause flash flooding. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, and flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

The weather service said heavy showers and possible thunderstorms could lead to between 1 to 2 inches of rain in just 30 to 60 minutes. A few locations could see rainfall totals in excess of 3 inches Friday afternoon and evening.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue into the start of the Memorial Day weekend. Thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Saturday, though the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. The weather appears to be clear through Monday, though temperatures will rise to 88 on Memorial Day and 92 on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

