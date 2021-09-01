Flood risks expected into Thursday morning as Ida drenches county

Cumberland County issued a disaster emergency declaration Wednesday afternoon as the area anticipates continued effects from Tropical Depression Ida, including heavy rains lasting into Thursday morning.
Flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service were in effect Wednesday as federal and state emergency authorities expected conditions to persist through the night.
The county courthouse and offices were closed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and the commissioners authorize the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety to execute any necessary measures to deal with the storm.
Gov. Tom Wolf also issued a statewide emergency proclamation, including the use of Pennsylvania National Guard troops to operate water rescue vehicles and helicopters.
Nearly all of the county’s schools districts, as well as most private schools in the area, were closed or dismissed students early on Wednesday.
The NWS rain gauge in Harrisburg reported 2.7 inches of rainfall from Wednesday morning through 2 p.m., with another 3 to 5 inches possible from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.
Hydrology data from the NWS and U.S. Geological Survey showed water levels rising rapidly in local streams. The Conodoguinet Creek survey site in Silver Spring Township measured 3.13 feet as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, versus a more typical level of 1.40 feet measured early Wednesday morning.
The Yellow Breeches Creek measuring site in Lower Allen Township likewise registered 5.85 feet as of 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, relative to a typical level of 1.05 feet measured at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Sherman Creek at the Route 34 crossing in Perry County hit pre-flood “action stage” classification Wednesday afternoon, hitting 6.98 feet at 4:15 p.m. compared to 1.07 feet at 1:00 a.m.
Local municipalities said they were monitoring common flood points along roads in the county.
“We’re going to be keeping an eye on them throughout the evening and if things get hairy, they’ll close the road,” said South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams.
Common problem points in the township include Ladnor Lane, running between the Holly Pike and Zion Road, as well as the intersection of Petersburg and Lerew roads, Adams said, due to their proximity to the Yellow Breeches Creek and its tributaries as well as farmland with limited drainage.
“There’s just nowhere for the water to go,” Adams said.
Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski reported that rains had washed out the trench for a recently-installed gas line at Apple Drive and Allendale Road, temporarily closing the intersection.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Ciecierski said no major flooding had been reported, likely due to the heavy but steady rain that has thus far not had any sudden, torrential downpours.
“Fortunately it’s giving it a chance to get into the ground,” Ciecierski said, but if rains become heavier, “the water can’t get into the system fast enough, and the inlets aren’t big enough to let it in.”
Several parts of town simply cannot accommodate storm drains large enough to handle the load, Ciecierski said. Eastern Simpson Street, as well as portions of Market and Norway streets, and Railroad Avenue, are common points of flooding.
In Carlisle, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong reported that borough crews “have periodically closed streets down to allow the water ample time to recede and then reopen streets when appropriate.”
Problem areas include Walnut Bottom Road at South West Street, as well as the intersections of Clay and North Hanover streets; West South and Hanover; East South and Bedford; and South Spring Garden and High.