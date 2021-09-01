Flood risks expected into Thursday morning as Ida drenches county

The Yellow Breeches Creek measuring site in Lower Allen Township likewise registered 5.85 feet as of 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, relative to a typical level of 1.05 feet measured at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Sherman Creek at the Route 34 crossing in Perry County hit pre-flood “action stage” classification Wednesday afternoon, hitting 6.98 feet at 4:15 p.m. compared to 1.07 feet at 1:00 a.m.

Local municipalities said they were monitoring common flood points along roads in the county.

“We’re going to be keeping an eye on them throughout the evening and if things get hairy, they’ll close the road,” said South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams.

Common problem points in the township include Ladnor Lane, running between the Holly Pike and Zion Road, as well as the intersection of Petersburg and Lerew roads, Adams said, due to their proximity to the Yellow Breeches Creek and its tributaries as well as farmland with limited drainage.

“There’s just nowhere for the water to go,” Adams said.

Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski reported that rains had washed out the trench for a recently-installed gas line at Apple Drive and Allendale Road, temporarily closing the intersection.