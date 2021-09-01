Flood risks expected into Thursday morning as Ida drenches county

NWS and U.S. Geological Survey data for the Harrisburg rain gauge reported 4.7 inches of rainfall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday., with another 1 to 2 inches possible Wednesday night.

Hydrology data from the NWS and USGS showed both the Yellow Breeches Creek measuring site in Lower Allen Township and the Sherman Creek site at the Route 34 crossing in Perry County registering "minor flooding" as of Wednesday evening, with water levels expected to continue to rise into Thursday.

The Yellow Breeches gauge registered 7.85 feet as of 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, versus 1.05 feet measured at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Sherman Creek hit 9.28 feet at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, compared to 1.07 feet at 1 a.m.

The Conodoguinet Creek survey site in Silver Spring Township measured 5.95 feet as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, just below the designated near-flood level of six feet, the versus the 1.40 feet measured early Wednesday morning.

Local municipalities said they were monitoring common flood points along roads in the county.

“We’re going to be keeping an eye on them throughout the evening and if things get hairy, they’ll close the road,” said South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams.