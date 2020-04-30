Flood advisory issued for Cumberland County Thursday afternoon as steady rain continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas in Cumberland County through 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

A flood watch remains in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday for the county as heavy rain continues to fall across the region.

The watch affects Cumberland County and the rest of the Midstate, as well as other central Pennsylvania counties.

The weather service said it expects heavy rain of 1.5 to 3 inches Thursday and Thursday night, resulting in urban and poor drainage flooding by late Thursday.

Small streams and mainstem rivers may also see a significant rise with flooding possible Thursday night into Friday.

ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said training downpours will dump 1-3 inches of rain on the Midstate Thursday, with the heaviest rain in the latest model guidance has been positioned over areas east of the Susquehanna River.

Thackara said the rain should taper to just showers overnight as the system pulls away. Winds will gust at times over 20 mph and could gust even higher.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

