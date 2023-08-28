The answer to whether flat feet is causing foot pain is: maybe. I say “maybe” because I have many patients with flat feet who do not have pain in their feet or elsewhere, yet. The truth is that most people with flat feet will eventually have pain in their feet, hips, knees or low back at some point in their life – specifically due to their flat feet.

Many times, flat feet are a result of genetics; that is, some are born with a tendency toward having flat feet.

Can flat feet cause foot/ankle pain? The answer is yes.

Your feet were designed to have an arch so that your body weight can be evenly distributed throughout both of your feet and your lower legs. In addition, having an arch allows you to shock absorb during running, walking, jumping and sport activities.

When your feet/arches are flat, there is an excess amount of pressure on the heel and arch of your foot, specifically a structure called your plantar fascia. The plantar fascia is a strong band of tissue that attaches from your heel to the balls of your feet. The plantar fascia, arch, muscles and the bones of your foot that make up the arch all work together to shock absorb in weight bearing. When the feet are flat, this shock absorbing ability is significantly decreased. Having flat feet increases stress to the plantar fascia, causing higher incidence of heel and arch pain.

In addition, flat feet place additional stress on a muscle and its tendon (tendons attach muscle to bone) called the posterior tibialis. This muscle and its tendon run behind the shin bone, along the inside of the ankle, across the inside and middle of the arch to the outside of the foot. The posterior tibialis is responsible for supporting your arch.

When a person has flat feet, this muscle is over-stretched and cannot perform its job properly, which is to help support the arch and help the calf muscle drive your heel off the ground during walking, jumping and climbing stairs. Thus, flat feet may cause pain along the inside of the ankle and arch.

Can flat feet cause knee pain? Yes to this as well.

When the feet are flat, the knees are drawn inward. This causes weakness of certain hip muscles and in turn can lead to the knee cap functioning outside its intended path as the knee bends and straightens. This causes pain and “cracking” noises while bending/straightening the knee, walking up and down stairs, etc.

Can flat feet cause low back pain? Yes here too.

As the knees are drawn inward, the hips are placed in a position that changes the angle of the spine and pelvis, which in turn creates low back pain.

So what can be done to correct flat feet? There are many things that can be done to alter the position of the feet, which will resolve foot, hip, knee and low back pain: specific flexibility and strengthening exercises, proper shoe for foot type, bracing and custom orthotics that can elevate the arch and reduce stress to the feet, knees and lower back.

Are you ready to get your life back? Call today at 717-245-0400 for your one-on-one free screen. One of our expert therapists will listen to the issues you are having and help you get your confidence and independence back now!

For more information on how to see your physical therapist first and get back to doing the things you need, want and love to do, visit our website at www.cardinmillerpt.com. There you will find information about custom orthotics for flat feet, as well as knee, back, foot, neck, shoulder pain and more!