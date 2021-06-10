 Skip to main content
Flash Flood Watch issued in Cumberland County through midnight
Flash Flood Watch issued in Cumberland County through midnight

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Central Pennsylvania region, including Cumberland County, that will be in effect from noon Thursday to midnight Friday.

The weather service said slow-moving storms with heavy rainfall will have the potential to create some flash flooding Thursday afternoon and night through midnight.

The weather service urges residents to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should a Flash Flood Warning be issued.

