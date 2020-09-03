 Skip to main content
First West Nile Virus mosquito sample found in Shippensburg Township

Mosquito sprayer

Cumberland County Vector Control uses an ultra-low volume mosquito control treatment of DeltaGard ULV to spray for adult mosquitoes.

 provided by Cumberland County

Cumberland County's Vector Control on Thursday said it was notified by the state Department of Environmental Protection that the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquito sample found this year was collected in Shippensburg Township.

According to Vector Control, the county has collected 547 adult mosquito samples so far this year before the first positive turned up.

“Since we are going into a beautiful holiday weekend with many residents celebrating, we ask that all residents take extra precautions while outdoors,” said John Bitner, chief of Cumberland County Vector Control.

Bitner recommends residents can help prevent the spread of disease by using mosquito repellents and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants; taking extra precautions around dusk during peak female mosquito feeding time; secure window and screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home; and treat water sources that cannot be drained with mosquito dunks or bits to kill larvae.

Vector Control said it will continue to collect and monitor the mosquito population and to actively treat water habitat to limit mosquito growth.

