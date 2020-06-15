First phase of development on Walnut Bottom corridor to include 396 apartments, townhomes

The site is currently owned by United Telephone Company of Pennsylvania, which is based in Lemoyne, according to project documents. The commercial parcel would be rezoned by a new township zone classification, Town Zone District, which is included in the corridor study.

“This project coincidentally came before the township last year when we were developing the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor master plan," township manager Cory Adams said Friday. "The master plan provides guidance and encourages in-fill and mixed use development along that section of Walnut Bottom Road. In order to achieve that sort of development, its requires a rezoning of the area."

Township supervisors voted on Thursday to publicly advertise the proposed zoning ordinance classification, which could be finalized for adoption “within the next few months,” Adams said.

In July 2019, township supervisors hired Michael Baker International for $70,000 to create a master plan for the corridor in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and Hanover Street/Holly Pike. After the study was completed in February 2020, the township amended the contract and authorized the Baker firm to provide “additional technical services” to the township for $18,028.