First phase of development on Walnut Bottom corridor to include 396 apartments, town houses

Plans are in the works for the first development project related to the new Walnut Bottom Road Corridor master plan in South Middleton Township.
At a virtual meeting on Thursday night, project representatives presented South Middleton Township supervisors with a sketch plan of the first phase of a proposed three-phase development at 1201 Walnut Bottom Road, bordering Sprint Road. Stonewall Capital proposes to build a phased community of apartments, town houses, medical services and retail. The contracted builder is Burkentine Builders Inc. of Hanover.
The project’s proposed first phase would comprise 396 apartments and town houses on a parcel of around 15 acres. The garden-style apartments would be situated in 24 three-story buildings and 60 town homes with rear-entry garages, according to the sketch plan presented last week. The first phase also would include 10 units of detached garages, a 5,000-square-foot community clubhouse, and 759 parking spaces.
The planned units would be available at “a range of pricing from starter homes to second or third homes,” said project architect Brian Johnson of Warehaus, a design firm based in York.
The sketch plan presented on Thursday didn’t include details on the project’s proposed second and third phases. Johnson said that so far, developers expect a second phase would include medical offices and a third phase would include retail businesses.
The site is owned by United Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania, which is based in Lemoyne, according to project documents. The commercial parcel would be rezoned by a new township zone classification, Town Zone District, which is included in the corridor study.
“This project coincidentally came before the township last year when we were developing the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor master plan," township manager Cory Adams said Friday. "The master plan provides guidance and encourages in-fill and mixed-use development along that section of Walnut Bottom Road. In order to achieve that sort of development, its requires a rezoning of the area."
Township supervisors voted on Thursday to publicly advertise the proposed zoning ordinance classification, which could be finalized for adoption “within the next few months,” Adams said.
In July 2019, township supervisors hired Michael Baker International for $70,000 to create a master plan for the corridor in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and Hanover Street/Holly Pike. After the study was completed in February 2020, the township amended the contract and authorized the Baker firm to provide “additional technical services” to the township for $18,028.
The initial study was funded in part by a $35,000 grant from the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and a Municipal Assistance Program grant for $17,500 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The township was required to provide matching funds for the DCED grant.
The master plan was designed to offer guidance on land use, marketing and infrastructure improvements in the area. Catalyst properties listed in the study include the former Telephone/Sprint Drive property at 1201 Walnut Bottom Road. Other properties listed as catalysts include the former Walnut Bottom Town Center at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road, and Carlisle Ventures properties at 1235 Walnut Bottom Road.
So far, project representatives have conducted four virtual meetings between the township and Michael Baker representatives for planning purposes and will continue to do so, Johnson said.
“Ray Jackson (of Stonewall Capital) and his team have been supportive of our vision for that area of the township and have thus far been a tremendous partner as we work toward achieving it,” Adams said.
No date has been set to begin construction at this point. Adams said on Friday, however, that “We are all working on a fairly robust schedule.”
