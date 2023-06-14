CARLISLE — The first positive sample of West Nile virus for Cumberland County this year was found in Hampden Township, the county's Vector Control Office said on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection notified the county of the positive sample on Wednesday, the county said in a news release.

“We will continue to monitor this area and utilize mosquito control throughout the county when needed,” said John Bitner, Cumberland County chief of vector control.

The county said residents can help prevent the diseases spread by mosquitos by:

Using mosquito repellants and wearing longs sleeved shirts and pants.

Taking extra precautions around dusk, the peak of female mosquito feeding.

Securing window and doors screens.

Eliminating stagnate water.

Treating water sources that cannot be drained with mosquito dunks or bits that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, which kills larvae. These products are safe for use around humans, and pets and can be found at hardware stores and other local retailers.

Mosquitoes transmit West Nile virus by feeding on infected birds and transmit the disease when biting another bird, animal, or human.

The county said the Vector Control Office will continue to collect and monitor the mosquito population and to treat water habitat to limit future generations of mosquitoes.

For more information, visit cumberlandcountypa.gov/1103/Vector-Control