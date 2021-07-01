Fireworks-related injuries, deaths spiked during pandemic

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported this week that the country saw about a 50% increase in the number of deaths and injuries from fireworks-related incidents in 2020 compared to 2019.
The commission said the increase is likely largely due to canceled public fireworks displays during the holidays, like the Fourth of July, during the pandemic, which spurred consumers to use fireworks on their own.
“These tragic deaths and injuries are reminders of just how dangerous fireworks can be,” CPSC acting Chairman Robert Adler said. “Consumers should enjoy professional fireworks displays from a distance, and be extra vigilant when using consumer-type fireworks.”
According to the report, at least 18 people died from fireworks-related incidents last year compared to 12 people the year before, and about 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments for fireworks injuries last year compared to about 10,000 injuries in 2019.
The report also said that of the 18 deaths, eight of the victims (about 44%) had used alcohol or drugs prior to the incidents. About 66% of fireworks-related injuries also occurred in the month surrounding the Fourth of July holiday from June 21 to July 21.
During the one-month period last year around the holiday, the commission said more consumers were admitted to the hospital or transferred to another hospital for treatment of severe injuries (21% last year compared to 12% in 2019), while young adults ages 20 to 24 saw the biggest spike in emergency room visits, making up 17 injuries per 100,000 people.
Burns were the most common fireworks-related injury treated in the emergency room, with the hands and fingers making up 30% of the cases, the head and face making up 22% of all cases, and eye injuries being the third most common at 15%.
Of the types of fireworks, the commission's report said firecrackers were the biggest source of emergency room-treated injuries (1,600 cases), which was followed by 900 cases caused by sparklers.
Safety tips
Though many professional fireworks displays are back on this holiday, the commission says there are steps consumers can take to reduce the number of injuries should they again opt for smaller displays at home.
According to the commission:
- Children should not play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers that can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degree Fahrenheit.
- Consumers should keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of a mishap.
- Fireworks should be lit one at a time, and those lighting the fireworks should move away immediately.
- No one should attempt to re-light used fireworks or handle malfunctioning ones.
- Discard used or malfunctioning fireworks by soaking it in water and throwing them away.
- Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
The American Red Cross also provided a number of other tips for those who will generally be outside this holiday weekend and summer.
For those looking to grill a family meal, grilling should always be supervised and charcoal starter fluid should not be added after the coals have already been ignited, according to the nonprofit. Grilling should also not be done indoors or in an enclosed area. Instead place the grill away from the house, deck, tree branches and anything else that could potentially catch fire.
The Red Cross suggests residents also know the signs of heat-related conditions. Some people who become overheated could get heat cramps that include heavy sweating and muscle pains or cramps, while others could also get heat exhaustion, whose signs include heavy sweating, clammy skin, weak but fast pulse, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, weakness, muscle cramps, headache and brief fainting. Those who feel any of these symptoms should move to a cool place, loosen their clothes and cool down with the help of misting/fans, wet cloths or a cool bath.
Heat stroke, however, is a serious medical emergency, and residents should call 911 while helping lower the person's temperature without giving them something to drink. Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature (104 degrees or higher), hot and red skin, fast and strong pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and losing consciousness.