Fireworks-related injuries, deaths spiked during pandemic

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported this week that the country saw about a 50% increase in the number of deaths and injuries from fireworks-related incidents in 2020 compared to 2019.

The commission said the increase is likely largely due to canceled public fireworks displays during the holidays, like the Fourth of July, during the pandemic, which spurred consumers to use fireworks on their own.

“These tragic deaths and injuries are reminders of just how dangerous fireworks can be,” CPSC acting Chairman Robert Adler said. “Consumers should enjoy professional fireworks displays from a distance, and be extra vigilant when using consumer-type fireworks.”

According to the report, at least 18 people died from fireworks-related incidents last year compared to 12 people the year before, and about 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments for fireworks injuries last year compared to about 10,000 injuries in 2019.

The report also said that of the 18 deaths, eight of the victims (about 44%) had used alcohol or drugs prior to the incidents. About 66% of fireworks-related injuries also occurred in the month surrounding the Fourth of July holiday from June 21 to July 21.