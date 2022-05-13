Firefighters remember Mount Holly Springs' Ivan Bretzman for dedication to community and fire service

On his climb up the mountain, Ivan R. Bretzman was as sure-footed as a billy goat.

The work of a fire warden demanded vigilance and decisive action.

“He would get things going while some of us younger guys were still trying to catch up to him,” said Doug Herman, a volunteer with Citizens Fire Co. No. 1 in Mount Holly Springs.

“As long as I can remember, he was a leader in the department,” Herman said. “If there was something bad going on, Ivan was there to help. He was a big part of the community.”

Bretzman, 82, of Mount Holly Springs, died on Sunday at UPMC Carlisle. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Mount Holly Springs Church of God, 648 McLand Drive. A viewing is scheduled from 1 p.m. until the service.

“We’re anticipating a significant crowd,” Herman said. “We’re not sure how many folks are going to show up. People knew his name counties over. It’s impossible to count the number of lives Ivan has touched over the years.

“He and my parents were good friends for a long time,” Herman said. “I have known Ivan most of my life. I always looked up to him as a leader. He became fire chief when my father was deputy chief. He’s certainly going to be missed.”

A life of service

Born in Bendersville on May 31, 1939, Bretzman graduated from Biglerville High School in 1957. That same year, he joined his hometown fire company. A year later, he became a member of Citizens in Mount Holly Springs.

A mechanic, Bretzman served as owner and operator of a garage located a few blocks away from the Citizens fire station on Chestnut Street. He served as fire chief for 25 years and played the role of Santa for many years.

His legacy in the fire service went beyond Mount Holly Springs. Bretzman followed in the footsteps of his father and served as the Cumberland County forest fire warden for 50 years. In 2003, he earned a memorial award given each year to the forest fire warden in the state who best exemplifies the ideals of Arthur Creelman, a Boiling Springs area resident who died in 1993 and served as the late chief of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry Division of Forest Fire Protection.

The fire chief of Dickinson Township for 25 years, Bretzman also founded and served as past president, secretary and treasurer of the Cumberland County Fire Chiefs Association.

“Ivan had a kind heart,” said Dave Warren, current president of the association. “He would do anything he could for anybody. He loved the community. He loved doing what he did. It was just a great part of his life.”

Over the years, Bretzman taught fire prevention and safety to hundreds of school children. His leadership influenced many current fire chiefs, and the association he helped to establish has served as a sounding board on the needs of the county fire service and as an avenue for group training and group purchasing opportunities.

Big Bertha

An avid collector of antique fire apparatus, Bretzman had as his pride and joy a 1931 Seagraves pumper called Big Bertha. It was the first apparatus to carry Bretzman to a fire scene and the first engine he drove as a volunteer firefighter.

Big Bertha was collecting dust in a firehouse in Bendersville when Bretzman offered to purchase it in 1983. Two years went by before he heard back from the president of his hometown fire company.

Fire warden recognized for decades of service Ivan Bretzman really enjoys the mountains and wants to keep the forest safe.

That purchase sent in motion a side business after people began to ask Bretzman to restore their antique fire apparatus. From 1985 to 2015, his family garage completed over 25 restorations.

Over time, Bretzman developed a network of parts suppliers through contacts he made through the Pennsylvania Pump Primers, the local chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America.

Every July, the Pump Primers held a parade and muster of antique firetrucks in Riverfront Park in Harrisburg. Warren served as a judge in the competition portion of the annual event.

“Ivan and his son used to bring the 1931 Seagraves,” Warren said. “They were the proud owners of that apparatus. You could not find a nicer man than Ivan Bretzman.

“He was one of the traditionalists,” Warren said. “Ivan would be chief forever if he could, but it just didn’t work out that way. He loved the community. He always kept his nose in it.”

Trendsetter

Bretzman could be seen in Mount Holly Springs walking around in his work clothes — usually cut-off shorts and a white T-shirt, Herman said. When the fire siren blew or someone had an emergency, Bretzman would shut down the garage on his way to help.

“My family lives right in Holly,” firefighter E.J. Fahnestock said. “Once, 35 years ago, my wife and daughter were at the house. My daughter got her finger stuck in a soup can. The lid was not cut off the whole way. My wife called the garage and Ivan came up with a pair of tin snips to cut her finger out of the soup can. That was the kind of guy Ivan was. You could call and he would come and do something for you at a moment’s notice.”

As the years wore on and Bretzman slowed down, he became fixture at an informal coffee club that convened every morning at the Chestnut Street fire station.

“He would kick back and we would talk for an hour just trading stories,” Herman said. “He was extremely sharp on the history of old fires. He could tell us things down to the detail. It was pretty amazing. He influenced a lot of the younger kids who never knew a lot of the stories.”

Above all, Bretzman is remembered by local firefighters as a trendsetter and supporter of innovation. In the late 1970s, there was a serious traffic accident in which a person was entrapped in a vehicle, Fahnestock said.

That prompted Bretzman to lead a fundraising effort to purchase a hydraulic spreader for Citizens Fire Company at a time when the closest available Jaws of Life was in Camp Hill and New Oxford, Fahnestock said. Bretzman was a big promoter in putting three-inch and five-inch diameter hose on fire apparatus at a time when smaller hose sizes were the norm, he said. The wider hose allowed for a greater volume of water.

Aside from Bendersville and Mount Holly Springs, Bretzman belonged to fire departments in Carlisle Borough and Penn and South Middleton townships. He was a founder and organizer of the Piney Mountain Strike Team.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

