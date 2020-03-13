Firefighter's funeral to be closed

The funeral for Jerome Guise, the Citizen's Fire Company firefighter who was killed while fighting a house fire on Monday, has been closed to everyone except the family and fire companies who responded to the fire, according to a post on the fire company's Facebook page Friday.
Guise died while fighting a house fire in Monroe Township. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.
According to the post, it was decided to limit attendance at the funeral in response to federal, state and local guidance over the coronavirus pandemic.