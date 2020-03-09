UPDATE: Coroner IDs firefighter and resident killed in Monroe fire early Monday

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall identified the two people killed in a house fire early Monday morning.

Hall said Jerome Giuse, 34, of Boiling Springs, who is a firefighter with Citizen Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs was killed when the front porch roof of the structure collapsed on him while he was fighting the fire in the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Ammerman said Citizen was among the first fire companies of about a dozen that responded to the fire, and the firefighters as of later Monday morning returned to their fire house.

“We’re asking everyone to give them space," she said during a news conference. "The department and families are in mourning right now for the firefighter and for the female that was the occupant of the building."

Hall reported that Jessica Diehl, 36, of Boiling Springs, was the resident of the home who was killed in the fire. He did not release any further details about the manner of her death, but noted that autopsies on both victims are scheduled for Tuesday.

Hall said the fire remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.