It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Jacquie Hower

Agency: Yellow Breeches EMS, Upper Allen Fire Department

Title: EMT, firefighter

Time with company: 10 months with Yellow Breeches EMS, 16 years in the fire service

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: So my dad has a long history at Upper Allen. He ran as an EMT for the longest time when the ambulance ran out of Upper Allen and was their EMS chief for a while and then got hooked on the whole fire side of it, became a firefighter and it was one of those things that just was a very impactful time of my childhood.

He was probably done when I was about 10, ran there for a good 15 years. I never thought I’d end up being a firefighter because I was scared of it as a kid, but somehow here I am.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?A: Actually my very first call as a firefighter was probably my most impactful because of the fact that it was my aunt’s barn. We were mutual aid for Dillsburg running out from Mechanicsburg where I was when I first started as a firefighter.

I knew about the fire going on before the call came through and was on my way there. My chief could tell that something was up, knew that it was an impactful one for me because of it being family, [and] took me under his wing.

When I started as a firefighter, I actually was starting just to take pictures but that call was kind of what sparked my interest in becoming more than just a photographer on the scene [and] it’s been, wow, 16 years now.

They lost their barn, but it brought me here today.

