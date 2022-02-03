Fire & Ice: Frigid temperatures pose ice, warmth challenges for Cumberland County fire crews

When Citizen's Fire Company arrived at the Boiling Springs Grist Mill apartment fire Saturday night near Children's Lake, temperatures were in the teens and the first hydrant fire crews attempted to use was frozen shut. Though firefighters started their work by using two other hydrants, it took about five to 10 minutes with the help of road flares to unfreeze that third hydrant.

For Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Department's early morning work at a fire Jan. 27 on West Main Street (where temperatures were in the 20s), fire crews ended up staying longer at the scene because they couldn't shut off a frozen fire hydrant and had to wait for help from a water company.

Battling the elements can pose its own challenges when fighting a fire, and sometimes the problem can be as basic — and dangerous — as simply falling on the ice.

Both Citizen's and Mechanicsburg's fire chiefs immediately named "slippery conditions" as a major obstacle when fighting fires in frigid temperatures.

"When you have temperatures in the teens, everything is frozen," Citizen's Fire Chief Tim Yingst said, adding that there's a lot of misting water that covers the ground and equipment before freezing. "You just have to be very careful."

Fire crews are somewhat equipped to help alleviate minor icy conditions. Yingst and Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Gary Neff said their crews carry salt and ice melt to put on the ground where firefighters are working.

But for fires like the apartment building fire in Boiling Springs Saturday night when crews were on scene close to five hours and using more water, that situation creates more ice than their buckets of salt can handle.

"We had to call the township for help," Yingst said. "And in a half-hour the township got salt out there."

The help Saturday from South Middleton Township was in the form of a salt truck to help with the roads, but Yingst said the township worker went the extra mile to put the salt in buckets and spread it all around the fire scene to help firefighters.

The fire on West Main Street in Mechanicsburg last week posed a different problem since that road is one of the two main thoroughfares in the borough. Neff said it also resulted in collaboration, with a call out to PennDOT who also responded quickly to salt Main Street that morning.

Equipment and gear

With as much water as fire companies use, however, there are deeper concerns about sudden freezes than just on the roads and ground. Yingst said the mist of water from hoses freezes on the fire apparatus and equipment, and depending on how long they are at the scene, it could freeze equipment to the ground.

Neff said their gear can also be impacted. The air pack/breathing apparatus firemen wear draws moisture and can freeze in low temperatures. When that happens, they have to leave the gear in the fire trucks to warm up and start working again, he said.

While leaving water lines and nozzles slightly open can help with freezing issues in equipment, it's the effect the water has on the firefighters themselves that can pose the most serious concerns. Firefighters work in shifts on the scene, but it won't take long for the water drenching their suits to freeze.

"When you're spraying water at a fire like that, everyone gets wet, and ice freezes on it," Yingst said. "It makes it hard to move in that gear."

Neff said they also make sure to watch for frostbite on their faces, especially as firefighters drenched from battling the fire indoors make their way outside into freezing temperatures.

"A lot of the times, the face is so sensitive," he said. "We have to make sure that now we don't get frostbite."

For both departments, firefighters on the scene who aren't working the fire get to sit in the apparatus to warm up. Neff said their fire trucks can hold about eight people each. Those same trucks are used to provide immediate help for residents who have been evacuated.

"When we evacuate a building, we have to put the people somewhere," Neff said, adding that freezing temperatures usually means giving them room on the apparatus or with responding ambulances. "That's definitely a concern. We have to change to work on blowing smoke out of the exposed buildings so that they can be reoccupied. [However] for the building of origin, it's not likely to be reoccupied anytime soon."

With the Boiling Springs fire, Yingst said there were a lot of residents to care for in a fire they expected to take a long time to extinguish. Though the first move is to use the apparatus to help warm up residents, Citizen's opted to take the residents to the fire station where they could stay warm and work with the American Red Cross on housing.

Extra help

Firefighters can also get help staying warm from other fire station members and even the public.

Neff said the Mechanicsburg fire last week got firefighters out of bed around 6:30 a.m. to deal with single-digit temperatures. The fire department's photographer, however, provided support by running pots of coffee back and forth from the station to the fire that was only a few buildings away in the borough.

"That was really of value," he said. "When calls come in early, you just wake up and get to the fire."

Citizen's in Boiling Springs and Mount Holly Springs has an auxiliary club whose members also provide support. Yingst said auxiliary members were on the scene Saturday at the Boiling Springs Mill fire giving out coffee, hot chocolate and food to keep firefighters warm.

According to Neff, it's not uncommon to encounter nearby residents providing the same support to firefighters at the scene, which he added is always welcome.

In the end, it's preparing for an impending cold-weather call that could be the most important factor for fire companies. Sometimes that simply entails packing a change of clothes, extra gloves and hoods that firefighter don't think to pack on their way out on a weekday morning or a Saturday night.

"Another thing that's beneficial is what we do is revise every year our cold weather operations," Neff said. "We strategize what we do when we get to a fire when it gets this cold."

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.