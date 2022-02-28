Fire heavily damages unopened Newville brewery

No cause has been determined for a fire at the yet-to-open Whiskers Brewing in Newville on Monday afternoon.

The blaze at 9 S. High St. in Newville drew responses from Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Walnut Bottom, Penn Township, West End, West Pennsboro, Carlisle Fire & Rescue and Cumberland Valley fire companies.

Jacob Griffie, systems chief of Friendship Hose, said one firefighter was taken to UPMC Carlisle due to smoke inhalation.

The state fire marshal was expected to arrive Tuesday, he said.

“I believe it’s going to be a total loss,” Griffie said.

Owners Dean and Katie Yaukey planned to open Whiskers Brewery in March. It would be the first establishment in Newville to serve alcohol since borough voters approved the sale of alcoholic beverages in last May’s primary. Newville had been a dry municipality since 1939.

Yaukey had made extensive renovations to the building housing the brewery, which he said would probably be considered a microbrewery or nanobrewery because of its size.

