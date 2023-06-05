When the call came in for a house fire in the 300 block of Whiskey Springs Road Saturday evening, there were a number of obstacles fire officials knew they would be facing at the scene.

South Middleton Township Assistant Fire Chief Jake Metzger said there is no public water in that area of the township, so fighting the fire would require tankers. The remote area is also surrounded by woods, and dry conditions could cause serious problems if any of the fire spreads.

And while fire crews were able to quickly climb the mountain 12 minutes after dispatch, organize tankers from as far away as Upper Allen Township and York County to join them and contain the fire to the home itself, they weren't able to save the home that was destroyed following the fire and rekindling Sunday morning.

Metzger said crews were initially dispatched at 6:40 p.m. and arrived at 6:52 p.m. Saturday at the seven-bedroom home, which was sold last year for $820,000. When he arrived, Metzger said the roof was already on fire. Though the State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, residents indicated to fire crews that the fire started outside the home.

"The residents explained that its started with an exterior bush and shrub area," Metzger said, adding that they were alerted to fire by smoke alarms and discovered the back of the home and deck were on fire.

Fire crews initially went into the building to fight the fire, but Metzger said conditions deteriorated quickly and they had to switch to fighting the fire with only exterior crews. At the time, there was a collapse in the kitchen area and middle area of the home, however, Metzger said fire crews believed they were able to extinguish the flames by Saturday night.

Firefighters from across the county left the scene by 10:52 p.m., according to Metzger, but a few hours later, they were called back out. When Metzger arrived back at the scene after the 2:35 a.m. dispatch call Sunday, two walls had collapsed into the basement.

"We had a full building collapse," he said. "With water supply issues, we made the decision to allow it to burn."

Though crews were able to save a nearby detached garage, the main building is gone.

South Middleton Emergency Management Administrator Ron Hamilton, however, notes that it could have been worse. "We are so lucky it didn't" reach the forest, he said. "You don't want to be chasing a mountain fire."

With that concern in mind, South Middleton Township on Monday issued a temporary burn ban that will continue to be in effect until further notice.

The ban affects open burning, which is the burning of any combustible material, such as garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, vegetative matter involved with land clearing or any debris, either in a burn barrel or on the ground.

Though the burn ban does not affect the use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills or the use of tobacco outdoors, the township asks residents use extra caution. Camp fires are allowed in fire rings and where all flammable material has been removed in a 15-foot radius.

A violation of the burn ban is a summary offense and punishable by fines up to $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense and $300 for the third offense, according to Hamilton.

Hamilton said the ban is necessary due to a long-range weather forecast that calls for above normal temperatures and equal changes of above, equal or below-normal precipitation. According to the Bureau of Forestry, the majority of wildfires in the state are caused by debris burning.