Firefighters from 17 different companies responded to a two-alarm fire Monday that caused heavy damage to a house in the 100 block of Clouser Road in Monroe Township.

No one was injured, and the family that occupied the two-story structure is receiving assistance through their insurance provider, said Christopher Wilkening, deputy chief of the Monroe Fire Company.

The first units were dispatched to the scene at 2:02 p.m. and arrived about eight minutes later, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames burning through the roof and upper floor, Wilkening said. He added a second alarm was called because of the need for manpower.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the insurance company has yet to determine a damage estimate, Wilkening said. The scene was cleared around 6 p.m.

Aside from Monroe, responding units include Lower Allen, West Shore, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Upper Allen, Lisburn, Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Co., Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Citizen, the Naval Inventory Control Point, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue and Penn Township.

