Financial planning firm to host car wash fundraiser to benefit Alzheimer's Association

KCA Wealth Management, a financial planning firm, will partner with the Alzheimer's Association to host a car wash fundraiser Friday.

The Wash Out Alzheimer's with KCA Wealth Management event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the firm's Camp Hill location at 3806 Market St. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

"KCA values the work of the Alzheimer's Association, and we're ready to wash a lot of cars to support the organization's efforts to bring more attention, research and care for those afflicted with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia," said Brian Kennedy, founder and principal of KCA.

The event will include a food truck, bake sale and other festivities, including a visit from state Rep. Greg Rothman. The event is part of the Alzheimer's Association's The Longest Day observance in which thousands of participants across the world come together to raise awareness during the summer solstice.

