Financial aid, prevention services available in Midstate for those on brink of homelessness

As the rise in housing and rental prices alarms homeless advocates in Cumberland County, some help is available for those trying to find or keep shelter.

Chris Kapp, Coordinated Entry Systems regional manager, said calling 211 is basically calling 911 for housing assistance. The 211 hotline helps people get connected with anything from prevention services to referrals to need assessment.

“You don’t have to call 16 different places," she said. "I’m like an old-fashioned operator lady, connecting clients to services and services to each other."

For those who are not yet homeless, 211 can provide information on prevention services and veterans services. The hotline, however, is also vital for those who become homeless.

When people lose their home, they can call 211 and get placed on the Coordinated Entry System waitlist, which organizes individuals based on need. Kapp said someone with the highest level of need, no matter when they were added to the list, will get help with housing. Factors often include whether there are children involved and whether someone is unsheltered with no help from family or friends. The assessment looks at household size, mental health, physical health, legal challenges, debt, wages and other barriers, including domestic violence.

“It’s purely based on the level of need," she said. “We look at the whole person.”

While the Coordinated Entry System helps those with the highest barriers first, it also organizes more creative use of resources for those who are determined to not have a high need.

In addition to 211, there are access sites across the state where residents can go and get an assessment in person. In Cumberland County, the access site is Community CARES at 50 W. Penn St., in Carlisle, which also provides emergency shelter and resources for the homeless. In Perry County, the access site is Perry Housing Partnership at 42 W. Main St., in New Bloomfield.

Beth Kempf, executive director of Community CARES, said that given the number of people seeking help, there may be a two to three-hour wait to get through the 211 process, and she said her staff works nonstop as the physical access site to help get people the services and assessment they need.

With the help of the hotline and the Coordinate Entry System, the homeless will get connected with all of the services that are available, whether connecting with the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority's special needs housing and Housing Voucher Program or finding shelter through Community CARES or Safe Harbour in Carlisle.

Financial aid

There are also groups that provide very localized financial assistance to those facing hardship. In addition to places like New Hope Ministries that helps with utility costs as well as food assistance, there are groups like Samaritan Fellowship in Carlisle that can provide emergency help.

“We’re short-term emergency help organization. We try to get people over their hump," said Kevin Lyttle, current chairman of Samaritan Fellowship. “Our biggest objective is to keep people housed one way or another.”

Samaritan Fellowship has provided emergency financial assistance in the Carlisle community since 1958. The group meets every Saturday morning at Carlisle United Methodist Church to hear requests, and they are diligent about that schedule, meeting in inclement weather and even on Christmas Day and New Years Day if they fall on a Saturday.

“We might see 18 to 25 people every Saturday morning," he said. "They basically show up, but we can get referrals from other community organizations. It’s mostly people who learn about us and show up.”

Samaritan Fellowship posts updates on its website, samaritanfellowship.org, about how much help it is able to provide every week, and that's ranged from $2,000 to $6,000 in assistance.

“We typically provide financial help for someone in some kind of emergency situation," Lyttle said. "That can mean car repairs, rent is due or bills are due. Occasionally there are emergency food and gas, but other organizations are better able to help out."

The group may offer referrals instead of assistance if it knows of other Carlisle organizations better equipped to help, including Maranatha for those in need of budget planning, and the Todd Baird Lindsey Devlin Foundation, which helps elderly people live independently.

Lyttle said rent has become a major focus recently, though those handling those requests can get a little bit more involved. Instead of solving the concern that Saturday, it could take longer for the board to work out an arrangement with the tenant's landlord.

“We talk to the landlord about the family’s situation and if they’re willing to work with the family," he said. "If we pay a month, but they owe three months’ rent, will they work with the family? We have a pretty good reputation because we’ve been doing this so long.”

The group is usually able to work out an agreement with the landlord to keep a tenant housed.

For a group that has been offering community support for decades, however, there is a limit to what it can provide. Lyttle said Samaritan Fellowship was able to get some grants during the pandemic to offer help, but its main funds come from individual, church and business donations, as well as from a trust set up for the group's specific purpose.

“Now we’re seeing an increase in demand but a plateau in funds available," he said. "We’re being a little bit more conscious of how much we’re giving. We may not be giving as much as we did in the past, in order to help as many people as we can.”

The Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authority also offers the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which contains federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to Executive Director Mary Kuna, the authority has spent a little more than half of the $2.39 million the county has received of the $5.97 million it was awarded this year. The authority as of September still has a balance of about $960,000, and renters can apply for assistance by visiting cchra.com, emailing rentrelief@cchra.com or calling 717-249-0789.