Final week of fall festivities in Cumberland County

The Halloween season heads into its final week across Cumberland County, with weather throwing a wrench into Newville’s plans for a parade Monday night.

Newville Borough said Monday afternoon that it had to cancel its Halloween Parade scheduled for Monday night due to expected thunderstorms in the weather forecast.

The National Weather Service reported that strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail were possible Monday night across the region. The parade had been scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Halloween parade schedule continues this week with events Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Shippensburg Halloween parade

Shippensburg will host its annual Halloween parade Tuesday on King Street in the downtown area. The parade is organized by the Shippensburg Kids Event Committee. Individual registrations begin the night of the parade at 5:30 p.m. at 129 E. King St. The parade begins at 7 p.m.

Carlisle Halloween parade

Carlisle will host its annual Halloween parade in the downtown area Wednesday.

Pre-Registration is required for the parade, which is organized by Carlisle Parks and Recreation. Registration closed Oct. 22.

Staging the night of the parade begins at 6 p.m. The parade begins at 7 p.m. and runs west on East North Street to Hanover Street, then south on Hanover to Willow Street, then east on Willow.

Street closures begin at 5:45 p.m. in the borough:

North Street will be closed to all through traffic between East and Spring Garden Streets around 5:45 p.m.

Parking available at Weis Markets, McCarren’s Supply, and Louther Street (North and South) Municipal Lots after 4:30 p.m.

Parking is not available at Carlisle Alliance Church or Biddle Mission Park. These lots will be used for staging parade participants.

Participants being dropped off after 5:45 p.m. should take place at Weis, McCarren’s Supply or on East Street.

Trick-or-treat dates:

Here is a look at the 2021 trick-or-treat dates in Cumberland County. All events are scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

Not all municipalities had information immediately available about their events.

Camp Hill: Oct. 28

Carlisle: Oct. 31

East Pennsboro: Oct. 28

Hampden: Oct. 31

Lemoyne: Oct. 28

Lower Allen: Oct. 28

Lower Frankford: Oct. 31

Mechanicsburg: Oct. 28

Middlesex: Oct. 31

Monroe: Oct. 31

Mount Holly Springs: Oct. 30

New Cumberland: Oct. 28

Newville: Oct. 28

North Middleton: Oct. 31

North Newton: Oct. 28

Shippensburg Borough: Oct. 30

Shiremanstown: Oct. 28

Silver Spring: Oct. 31

South Middleton: Oct. 31

South Newton: Oct. 28

Southampton: Oct. 30

Upper Allen: Oct. 28

West Pennsboro: Oct. 28

Wormleysburg: Oct. 28

