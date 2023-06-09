A final report could be ready by June 30 on recommendations for how to use the remaining $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Members of an all-volunteer exploratory committee are writing the draft language of the report that could go before the county commissioners for review as early as July.

To arrive at a consensus on its content, committee members plan to meet in-person on June 21 to review and vote on each part of the draft report, Committee Chairman Lawrence Clark said Wednesday. That meeting will be held at the county public safety building at 6 p.m.

“We will go through section by section,” he said.

A follow-up Zoom meeting will be held on June 28 as a final review of the wording, mostly for syntax and clarity, he said.

“We will be doing some final edits here and there between the 21st and 28th, but I don’t expect any content changes,” Clark said. “We were tasked to have it [a report] by June 30, so we will have it by June 30.”

Clark was not sure Wednesday whether the commissioners plan to invite committee members to present their findings during a public meeting.

“They might just say, ‘Send us the report,’” Clark said.

Chief County Clerk Stacy Snyder said finance meetings tend to be held at 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

In March 2022, Allaire Health Services finalized it $22.25 million purchase of the center. Since then, the commissioners have set aside the bulk of the proceeds to pay off the remaining bills and to shore up the retirement fund of past employees.

Committee members were appointed in January to research needs, weigh options and prepare a report outlining recommendations to the commissioners who have the final say on how the remaining $7.4 million in proceeds will be used.

As of Wednesday, the committee was leaning toward recommending an endowment fund be established and that a citizens' advisory council be appointed to offer guidance on managing the fund.

The committee plans to include a proposed structure of an endowment fund as part of the report, Clark said. It will be up to the commissioners, working with their solicitor, to prepare the legalese to implement an endowment fund, he said.

Rather than expend the $7.4 million on a few programs over a short period of time, the thought is to place the money into an endowment where the principal could earn annual interest that could be used as supplemental funds to cover gaps in services.

The draft report will include an analysis of the results of an online survey the county conducted between April 28 and May 19. Of the 403 respondents, 78.41% felt that the proceeds should be placed in an endowment fund to be administered by the county.

If the county decides to set up an endowment fund, 89.08% of respondents felt that there should be a citizens’ advisory group appointed to provide input on how the funds are used.

The survey included an open-ended question that allowed residents to share any other recommendation they had on how the funds should be used. The final report to the commissioners will include the complete list of all 185 written comments submitted by respondents, Clark said.

While the majority of the comments were in line with the findings of the exploratory committee, some that went on different tangents that include using the money to build a new courthouse or to support the purchase of radios for first-responders.

It was even suggested that the $7.4 million be distributed evenly among all the county taxpayers, Clark said.