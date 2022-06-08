Final number still being calculated on how much money Cumberland County will make from Claremont sale

Back in March, Cumberland County finalized the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center to Allaire Health Services for $22.25 million.

While work is ongoing to calculate how much of that money the county will have after expenses, a final tally may still be weeks or even months away.

“We have not done that calculation yet,” said Dana Best, chief financial officer for the county. “We’re still paying expenses on the facility. We’re still receiving invoices related to operations from staffing agencies and different expenses like that.

“Over time, the workload has diminished,” she added Tuesday. “We had our staff diverted to doing mostly the nursing home. Now we’re down to one person working on it part-time. Initially, it was a substantial amount of work because we had to pull together estimates on what the outstanding expenses are. We were working with Allaire on getting things transferred over.”

The 2022 county budget includes a $4.5 million subsidy from the general fund to replace projected losses from the operation of Claremont. As of Tuesday, that subsidy has not been paid out, but the county is less than six months into the current fiscal year. Based on the latest information, Best said Tuesday that the actual losses could be closer to $4 million.

“We’re still wading through it,” Best said. “We’re just working through the numbers right now. It’s a slow process. I have not met with the commissioners yet. We’re going to get together and I’m going to present to the commissioners the money that is left when we get there. At this point, we have not talked about it.”

In March, The Sentinel reported that the county paid Allaire to serve as the management consultant for the facility while the final details of the sale were being brokered. At the time, county Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said it could take about two to three months before the accounting office has a final number on how much the county incurred with paying Allaire to operate Claremont ahead of the final sale.

Also in March, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said there are other outstanding bills including hazard pay and other bonuses for workers at the nursing home during COVID.

Eichelberger said in March the funds used by the county from the general fund to cover the operating expenses during the delay is something he’d like to see be paid back when the county realizes the final proceed tally.

Once the revenue total is established, the commissioners will then determine how that revenue will be used or where it will be directed.

Commissioner Jean Foschi mentioned in March a benevolent fund proposed by the Citizens Saving Claremont group was a “great idea.” The group had asked the commissioners in February to consider converting the proceeds of the sale into a trust fund that would be aimed at enhancing existing services for the county’s neediest seniors.

Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said in March he was interested in hearing the proposal and discussions over what to do with the money.

“... I would entertain discussion on possibly assigning some of those proceeds to a fund or organization to help our neediest seniors,” he said. “There could be several ways to do this, and I am not locked into any specific option until we have robust discussion.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.