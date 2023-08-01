After nearly a year of rehabilitation work, Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs will soon be filled with water once more.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Friday that the refilling process is underway, with complete refill expected in about two weeks.

The lake will refill slowly, allowing engineers to monitor the new concrete dam structures and retaining walls as they take on “a tremendous amount of pressure for the first time,” the commission said in a news release. A slow refill process also limits the amount of sediment that is stirred up and flows downstream.

“This is a long-awaited milestone in the process of bringing Children’s Lake back to the community and delivering something that is truly better than ever,” Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said. “While the lake has been missed by anglers and boaters over the past year, we’re proud to say that work was completed ahead of schedule and the wait is almost over. Thank you to everyone who has had a role in making this a reality.”

The rehabilitation process included the construction of a new dam, spillway and retaining wall as well as the installation of amenities like an upgraded boat launch and ADA fishing area, which were funded through grants.

Seepage and structural deficiencies were discovered at the Children’s Lake’s dam in June 2016 after a sinkhole opened along nearby Bucher Hill Road, the commission said.

A combination of private donors, local residents, South Middleton Township and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission funded early design work for the project and Gov. Tom Wolf authorized the release of $2.4 million in capital budget funds in March 2018 for the project, which cost about $5.2 million.

State legislatures helped secure the release of additional funds in June 2022 and construction on the project began Sept. 2.

The commission said regular inspections will be held in the coming weeks to monitor dam performance and ensure safety.

Anglers and boaters will be permitted to use the lake as soon as conditions allow, although the commission said boaters should avoid entering the lake before water levels have sufficiently covered the paved launch areas and visitors are recommended to avoid areas that might become muddy or slippery.

“Children’s Lake is a cherished landmark that is so vital to who we are as a community,” South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams said. “It stands as a testament to what people from all walks of life are capable of when faced with a challenge. We are so thankful to our partners within state government, including the Fish and Boat Commission, our legislative delegation, and the governor’s office. We look forward to enjoying the beautiful new lake for many years to come.”

Local project partners are working to plan a celebration of the renewed lake that will be announced in the future, the commission said.