There was no warning before the attack the night of Sept. 9 that injured Anita Ellababidy in the 1000 block of North Pitt Street in Carlisle.

“I didn’t even see it coming,” she said. “All of a sudden I felt the whole weight of him. It was like I was being stabbed.”

An outdoor cat had reached around to claw the front of her right leg before sinking its teeth into the skin and muscle of the back of her limb. Judging from what happened next, the animal must have opened up a vein or an artery.

“I was not a foot and a half inside the back door when I was really bleeding,” Ellababidy said. “I ran to the bathroom. I went to grab a tissue to stop the bleeding when I noticed my shoe was full of blood. It was literally filling up with blood. It looked like a crime scene.”

The incident happened sometime after 11 p.m. as Ellababidy was carrying her elderly cat into her home and away from a younger cat that had entered her yard. The impact of the back door closing must have scared her attacker away.

From the bathroom, Ellababidy ran into the kitchen and tried to stop the bleeding. Then she called an ambulance to take her to UPMC Carlisle for treatment that required stitches, antibiotics and shots for tetanus and rabies.

Police report

It was when Ellababidy called Carlisle Police a few days later that she was in for another shock: there wasn’t anything police could do.

Officer Jamie DiMartile, a spokesperson for Carlisle Police, said that prior to the incident earlier this month, their department had never heard of an incident involving a cat attack. “Typically, the humane society only responds out for dogs. They will help us catch a dog if it’s loose. If it’s a dangerous dog, they would help us quarantine it.”

“We can’t pinpoint which cat it was, so there’s no investigation,” she said. “If there was a dog owner or a dog attack, it’s handled differently but, for a feral cat attack, there’s no owner. There’s no one to control the cat. There’s really nothing we can do other than, if the cat is trapped, either get it to the humane society or find a rescue to take it.”

While police would file a report that could help with insurance filings should the cat have an owner and that owner is identified, there are few solutions for those who end up getting on the bad side of a cat.

“The officer I spoke to could not have been more lovely, patient, sympathetic and kind about what happened,” Ellababidy said. “He explained to me that there was a time when we [the police] used to be able to deal with this. My takeaway was if a dog had bitten me, they would have responded. But it was a cat, so they don’t.

“Too bad so sad wasn’t the kind of response I was expecting,” she said. “The first person who brought the [younger] cat to my attention was my neighbor’s 8-year-old daughter. She tried to approach it and pick him up and he ran. The girl was upset by that. That cat was so cute. Now, imagine if this would happen to her. There are kids in this neighborhood, and what if this cat did this to them?”

Cats and dogs

Patrick Noll, director of humane law enforcement for the Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area, said his main job is to investigate reports of animal cruelty and neglect in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties.

Noll said the Humane Society does not respond to the kind of incident that injured Ellababidy. He said the organization occasionally helps police round up aggressive dogs that are on the loose.

“The unfortunate part is trapping a cat is probably the only way you’re going to catch it once it’s out in the world,” Noll said. “There’s a pretty big gap between the two species. When it comes to dogs, there’s a whole section of the law that’s referred to as dog law.”

These regulations address such issues as stray dogs, breeding facilities, rabies and licensing. There is even a Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement that’s part of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

“When it comes to cats, you’re on the other end of the spectrum,” Noll said. “There are almost no specific laws regarding cats outside of municipal ordinances. Some municipalities are very strict about you letting your cat outside and not feeding stray cats. Some even offer spay-neuter programs.”

But many municipalities have no regulation addressing cats. It’s unknown whether the cat that attacked Ellababidy was a stray, a feral animal or a pet left outside by a local resident.

Territorial cat?

Based on Ellababidy’s story, Noll said it’s possible that there was some territorial behavior at work.

At the time of the attack, Ellababidy was accompanying her 17-year-old tomcat, who was too old and vulnerable to be left outside on his own. While the card-carrying member of both Greenpeace and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had seen the cat before with little issue, something changed when the young cat with gray fur, white paws and white chest spotted her cat.

“He noticed my cat,” she said. “They were looking at each other. There didn’t seem to be any aggression or fighting. There was no snarling. No growling. No nothing. There wasn’t even a hiss from either one of them. I just scooped up my cat and went inside. I walked across the driveway. I was halfway in the door, with one leg outside, when he just attacked. If I had thought there was something, I would have ran to the house. He wasn’t crouched like he was going to pounce. He wasn’t flashing his tail.”

“Because of the vicious nature of what happened, I wouldn’t want to rule out rabies, but my first guess is this was in relation to protecting some kind of territory,” Noll said. “Outdoor cats can get very territorial and their fights can get nasty especially if another male cat is in the area.”

The two tomcats may have been keyed into stimuli that Ellababidy was completely unaware of, such as the nearby presence of a female cat in heat, Noll said. It’s conceivable that the younger cat acted out in aggression to assert its dominance over a resource, a potential mate or a limited supply of food, he said.

Cats tend to avoid conflict rather than seek it out, especially when it comes to humans who are much larger than them, Noll said. “In my experience, it’s not the most common thing for a cat to be aggressive. They know the size difference. They are conscious about it.”

Rabies and tips

“Rabies is such a hot button topic,” Noll said. “I really hesitate to jump straight to that. Rabies is a really scary thing. It deserves all the fear that it has, but it just isn’t something as prevalent as some may assume. There’s a world of other factors out there other than potential rabies.”

Rabies presents itself in animals in two ways, Noll said. “The one that people are really familiar with is referred to as furious rabies. It’s where animals are behaving very aggressively, possibly foaming at the mouth. The other kind that’s more common is paralytic rabies. That’s where the animal is more lethargic, appearing drunk, stumbling around, a lot of time paralyzed at the back end.”

One example of rabies-type behavior may be a wild animal acting unafraid of people and wandering up to them. Another example is a normally nocturnal animal being seen in the daytime such as a skunk or raccoon. Even then, it may be a case where the animal was roused from its nest or otherwise disturbed, Noll said.

His advice is to stay away from any animal about which you’re not sure. Children, especially, should not approach or try to touch a stray or feral animal.

“My suggestion is to keep cats indoors,” Noll said. If you want a cat to experience the outdoors, put it on the leash or secure it in some kind of enclosure, he suggested.

“Just closing the door and waiting for it to come back a few hours later isn’t very responsible,” he said. “There are a lot of people, especially in rural areas, who feel that the cat has to go out and explore, but you have to factor in the risks. There are roads, parasites and other animals. A cat left outside is where feral cats come from. They are, by definition, an invasive species not naturally wild in Pennsylvania.”

The ability of outdoor cats to breed and multiply depends on how much access they have to food, Noll said. “If you add more resources, it’s going to encourage more breeding. Spay and neuter; it may sound like common sense, but it still needs to be pushed over and over again. Neutering them is the best way to control the population.”