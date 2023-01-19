Fee swap: Upper Allen Township lowers sewer rate to help balance out trash service rate increase

Facing a rate increase from its trash hauler for 2023, Upper Allen Township commissioners took a look through their budget to help balance out that cost.

On Dec. 23, Upper Allen Township commissioners finalized a $25.6 million municipal operating budget with a real estate tax rate remaining at 2.65 mills, equaling $265 per every $100,000 of a property’s assessment.

Included in that budget is a reduction in sewer rate that helps cover come of the cost from rate increase from trash hauler Republic Services.

“With inflation and the potential of further economic pressures over the coming months, the commissioners were committed to doing all they could do to hold the line on taxes,” Assistant Township Manager Kelly Palmer told The Sentinel this week.

“With the cost of virtually everything on the rise, we wanted to do as much as possible to keep from adding to the economic burden of our residents," Commissioners’ President Ken Martin said. "When Republic Services announced its trash collection increase, we looked for a way to lower residents’ costs in other areas and were able to reduce the sewer fee."

For 2023, the township has decreased its quarterly sewer rate from $112 to $99.50, equaling a $50 annual reduction from what residents paid in 2022. Palmer said the township was able to implement the fee reduction through “a combination of money saved” through utilizing funding reserves and imminent retirement of a municipal sewer bond that financed system upgrades.

However, Upper Allen residents can expect to pay more for their trash and recycling collections in 2023 due to a new three-year contract the township initiated this year with Republic Services. Republic Services was the only vendor that responded to the township’s advertisements for contract bids in August 2022.

Under the new contract, residents’ trash and recycling collection fees this year are $85.44 per quarter, up $19.83 per quarter from last year. In 2024, residents can expect to pay $90.54 per quarter, with rates further set to rise in 2025 to $96 per quarter.

The new contract also stipulates that Republic Services is prohibited from raising customer fees through a fuel adjuster in the face of rising fuel costs. Under the township’s previous contract with Republic Services, the company was allowed to implement fuel adjuster increases.

According to Palmer, Republic Services cited several factors contributing to the rate increases. For instance, the company states it’s now paying “three times a much to process recycling” than when the township’s previous contract began in 2020. In the interim, recycling processing costs jumped from $33/ton to more than $100/ton.

Also, the refuse company reported paying $3/ton more for disposal now than in 2020, and has implemented a total of three pay raises to its front-line employees within the past 18 months “to retain workers.”

The company also initiated sign-on bonuses of $5,000 to $7,000 in an effort to attract new employees. Employee starting wages also have increased for this purpose.

Republic Services also cited a “consistently higher” trash and recycling disposal volume since the pandemic, as more people work from home, causing more residential trash and higher disposal costs.

Budget additions

Also planned for 2023, the township said it plans to “modernize” traffic signals at 16 of its intersections using a $639,334 grant awarded by the state Department of Transportation. The PennDOT grant is expected to fund Upper Allen’s signal modernization project at 70%, with the township budgeting remaining costs.

Upper Allen’s 2023 budget also provides its police force with a new, fully-equipped patrol car, while later this year, the municipality’s fire department is due to receive a new ladder truck purchased in 2021.

Finally, Upper Allen this year plans construction of a series of walking/biking trails at its newest park facility, Generations Park, located at 1340 East Lisburn Road. That project is funded through a $450,000 grant the township received through Cumberland County.

