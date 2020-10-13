Federal labor head Scalia stresses economy's pre-pandemic strength in Cumberland County stop

Federal Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia visited the Midstate on Tuesday to talk with electrical workers about job training and career opportunities, at a time when the pandemic’s impact on employment is a major electoral issue for Scalia’s boss, President Donald Trump.

In a brief interview with The Sentinel, Scalia championed the administration’s economic record as well as the U.S. Labor Department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said Trump is willing to come to an agreement on an economic stimulus bill.

Scalia, a corporate law attorney and son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, was appointed by Trump to lead the Labor Department last year.

Scalia said his visit to the Independent Electrical Contractors facility in Silver Spring Township, just outside Mechanicsburg, was to promote the skilled trades and apprenticeship programs as an important resource, as college costs continue to skyrocket and the U.S. economy continues to recover from the pandemic.

“We at the Labor Department fund a lot of job training programs but you always fear you’re training people for a job that won’t be there. But with apprenticeships you know the job is there and you know you’ve got an employer that sees a long-term future for it,” Scalia said.