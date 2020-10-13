Federal labor head Scalia stresses economy's pre-pandemic strength in Cumberland County stop

Federal Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia visited the Midstate on Tuesday to talk with electrical workers about job training and career opportunities, at a time when the pandemic’s impact on employment is a major electoral issue for Scalia’s boss, President Donald Trump.
In a brief interview with The Sentinel, Scalia championed the administration’s economic record as well as the U.S. Labor Department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said Trump is willing to come to an agreement on an economic stimulus bill.
Scalia, a corporate law attorney and son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, was appointed by Trump to lead the Labor Department last year.
Scalia said his visit to the Independent Electrical Contractors facility in Silver Spring Township, just outside Mechanicsburg, was to promote the skilled trades and apprenticeship programs as an important resource, as college costs continue to skyrocket and the U.S. economy continues to recover from the pandemic.
“We at the Labor Department fund a lot of job training programs but you always fear you’re training people for a job that won’t be there. But with apprenticeships you know the job is there and you know you’ve got an employer that sees a long-term future for it,” Scalia said.
There’s a “growing appreciation that I think Americans have of routes you can take after high school that don’t necessarily involve going to a four-year college,” Scalia said.
Similar to other White House officials, Scalia stressed the strength of the U.S. economy going into the COVID pandemic, and tempered any concerns about structural weaknesses under Trump.
“I think it’s important we keep in mind how strong the economy was until the virus came in and why that was,” Scalia said, crediting Trump’s tax, trade, and regulatory policies.
Those comments echoed similar statements by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who told The Sentinel in a conversation prior to Trump’s Harrisburg airport rally last month that “I think it’s important to judge this president on the economy based on what he did up to January 2020, because that’s the cleanest way of evaluating his growth policies.”
Support Local Journalism
This argument from Scalia, Navarro, and other White House officials speaks to Trump’s re-election prospects, where the president’s handling of the economy, despite the pandemic downturn, has been a bright spot in polls that otherwise show him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden.
A Washington Post-ABC News poll of Pennsylvania registered voters late last month found Biden up 54% to 44%, but with 53% of those voters approving of Trump’s handling of the economy.
After spiking to nearly 15% in April, the national unemployment rate came back down to 8.4% in August, and a preliminary 7.9% in September, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, something that Scalia touted on Tuesday.
But the picture isn’t as rosy for the working-class base that Trump will need in Pennsylvania. The recovery has been lopsided, with employment rates for workers in Pennsylvania making over $60,000 per year up a percentage point in August 2020 versus the beginning of the year, but down 17.3% for workers at the bottom quarter of the wage scale, according to federal data tracked by the Opportunity Insights program at Harvard University.
Nationally, the unemployment rate for workers with some college education or an Associates’ Degree actually grew by a 10th of a point between August and September, according to the BLS, while rates for other education levels or more continued to drop closer to their pre-pandemic marks.
A key part of improving the outlook of the recovery is helping workers get back on the job safely, something that falls under the specific domain of Scalia’s department, which includes the federal Occupational Hazard and Safety Administration.
“We’ve been providing guidance to employers and employees since January or early February” on how to work safely during the pandemic, Scalia said.
Scalia’s approach caused a dispute earlier this year with the AFL-CIO. Union leader Richard Trumka sent a high-profile missive to Scalia accusing OSHA of under-enforcing worker safety rules and asking the department to enact emergency regulations in light of COVID-19 outbreaks at food processing plants and other locations.
“We’ve now actually brought about 80 cases or more against companies that weren’t doing the things necessary to protect against COVID,” Scalia said Tuesday. “I told [Trumka] ‘the cop was on the beat,’ and it’s now clear from the cases we’re bringing that we are actively pursuing cases.”
Scalia’s visit to Cumberland County also comes amid questions over a second economic relief bill that would follow up on the CARES Act and extend programs such as enhanced unemployment payments and small business grants and loans.
Trump announced via Twitter earlier this month that negotiations with Democrats over a bill were off until after the election, but then encouraged work on legislation to continue, with a $1.8 trillion proposal being floated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and currently being debated among Democrats, who have pushed for funding more on par with the $2.2 trillion in the CARES Act.
“He does not believe we need a program on the magnitude of what was done in the CARES Act,” Scalia said of Trump. But the president and Senate Republicans “are prepared to provide substantial assistance” if Democrats will compromise, he said.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.