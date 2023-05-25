Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With concerns about a lack of space, Cumberland County officials are looking at possible solutions from expansion of the courthouse to moving locations.

In a weekly finance meeting held at the courthouse on Wednesday, Toby Fauver of Rockland Planning Inc. and Cumberland County Planning Department Director Kirk Stoner shared their findings of a study that examines the feasibility of moving the county courthouse and offices to a new location or expanding the current location.

The county is considering moving its operations due to limited space in the existing courthouse, according to county officials.

“The county is growing,” Fauver said. “Some of our services are also growing.”

Other local counties such as Franklin County and York County have recently moved some or all of their operations. Fauver said that Cumberland County uses both as “pathfinders” throughout the process.

“It could be building new, it might be expanding something you already have, or some combination of those things,” he said.

The cost or potential tax increase of any move or expansion is not clear at this time. No vote was made by the commissioners on any proposal.

“This won’t be cheap, and it won’t be quick,” Stoner said.

The existing courthouse was built in 1963, according to the county's website.

Budget approved

Also, at the regular Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday morning, the commissioners approved the 2023-2024 fiscal budget, which was made available for public viewing on April 27.

The budget includes a total of $63 million consisting mostly of human services funding, county officials said in an April news release.

Seventy-seven percent of the revenue is derived from state and federal grants, while the other 23% comes from county subsidy and additional funding sources, according to the county.

The expenses of the budget are listed at $63.4 million, creating a deficit of $400,000.

The cause of the deficit is extra subsidies for mental health services and drug/alcohol offender supervision, according to Senior Accountant Keri Finkenbinder, who has worked in that role since 2018.

Commissioner Jean Foschi expressed concern over the deficit, but still voted in favor of approving the budget, which passed unanimously.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 8 at the Cumberland County Courthouse.