With concerns about a lack of space, Cumberland County officials are looking at possible solutions from expansion of the courthouse to new locations.

In a weekly finance meeting held at the courthouse on Wednesday, Toby Fauver of Rockland Planning Inc. and Cumberland County Planning Department Director Kirk Stoner shared their findings of a study that examines the feasibility of moving the county courthouse and offices to a new location or expanding the current location.

The county is considering moving its operations due to limited space in the existing courthouse, county officials said.

“The county is growing,” Fauver said. “Some of our services are also growing.”

Other local counties such as Franklin and York have recently moved some or all of their operations. Fauver said Cumberland County uses both as “pathfinders” throughout the process.

“It could be building new, it might be expanding something you already have, or some combination of those things,” he said.

The cost or potential tax increase of any move or expansion is not known. No vote was made by the commissioners on any proposal.

“This won’t be cheap, and it won’t be quick,” Stoner said.

The existing courthouse was built in 1963, according to the county's website.

Budget approved

Also, at the regular Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday morning, commissioners approved the 2023-24 fiscal budget, which was made available for public viewing on April 27.

The $63 million budget consistes mostly of human services funding, county officials said in an April news release.

Seventy-seven percent of the revenue is derived from state and federal grants, while the other 23% comes from county subsidy and additional funding sources, according to the county.

Expenses are listed at $63.4 million, creating a deficit of $400,000.

The cause of the deficit is extra subsidies for mental health services and drug/alcohol offender supervision, according to Senior Accountant Keri Finkenbinder.

Commissioner Jean Foschi expressed concern over the deficit, but still voted in favor of the budget, which passed unanimously.

The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 8 at the Cumberland County Courthouse.