Fay's Country Kitchen welcomes dine-in customers Friday in Carlisle

Fay's Country Kitchen in downtown Carlisle took things one step further during the beginning of the yellow phase in Cumberland County Friday, opening its doors for indoor seating ahead of schedule.
Restaurants are to remain closed to dine-in customers in the yellow phase, according to the state's yellow phase order, but Fay's said in a Facebook post Thursday that it would be going "green" and opening its doors to dine-in service starting Friday at 7 a.m.
The Facebook post had more than 500 comments by Friday.
Photos during the late morning Friday showed several customers seated inside the South Hanover Street restaurant for dining.
Fay's Country Kitchen did not respond to phone calls and email requests for comment by presstime Friday.
ABC27 reported Friday that after receiving several warnings for opening dine-in services under Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order, the business license for a pair of Round the Clock Diners in York County were suspended.
Department of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers told ABC27 both Round the Clock Diners were warned twice before their licenses were revoked.
The diners were initially sent a warning letter by the departments of Agriculture and Health on May 14, ABC27 reported. Agriculture Department food safety inspectors discovered six days later that both businesses were still non-compliant with the governor’s orders and issued a second warning.
Powers told ABC27 the diners were explicitly told that their licenses would be revoked if they continued to disregard Wolf’s order, which resulted in them having their licenses suspended on Friday.
