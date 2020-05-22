Fay's Country Kitchen welcomes dine-in customers Friday in Carlisle

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fay's Country Kitchen in downtown Carlisle took things one step further during the beginning of the yellow phase in Cumberland County Friday, opening its doors for indoor seating ahead of schedule.

Restaurants are to remain closed to dine-in customers in the yellow phase, according to the state's yellow phase order, but Fay's said in a Facebook post Thursday that it would be going "green" and opening its doors to dine-in service starting Friday at 7 a.m.

The Facebook post had more than 500 comments by Friday.

Photos during the late morning Friday showed several customers seated inside the South Hanover Street restaurant for dining.

Fay's Country Kitchen did not respond to phone calls and email requests for comment by presstime Friday.