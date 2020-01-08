HARRISBURG — Billy Howard took a 25-year break from driving in the Pennsylvania Farm Show horse pulls.
On Tuesday, the Acme man returned and proved he still can do it by placing second in the lightweight division of the competition that has been a Farm Show tradition since the Large Arena opened in 1939.
Big horses pulled big weight for a family that has been a big part of the horse pulls for decades.
“I’ve been coming to the horse pulls for 60 years, ever since I was 6,” Howard said. “My dad brought me. Years later I brought my son, Bobby. Once he started driving, I let him take over. We had four of the six horse teams pulling in this division, so I thought I better drive one. Bobby drove the other three.”
Horse pulls, tests of brute strength, teamwork and spirit, pit teamsters and horses against a heavy sled loaded with hundreds of 35-pound cinderblocks. This piece of Americana requires teams to pull the sled for 27 1/2 feet.
The weight gradually is increased until the team that can pull the heaviest load the farthest wins. All of the competing horses were Belgians.
Six teams weighing 3,325 pounds or less competed in the lightweight division, while eight teams weighing more than 3,325 pounds were in the heavyweight class. In the lightweight division, the Howards stood out.
With a determined look and steady hands that come from a lifetime of horse pulling, Howard drove Duke and New Rock like the master he still is. The contest began with 4,250 pounds of cinderblocks. More weight was added every few minutes. Howard’s team earned a second-place award by pulling 8,450 pounds 25 feet 7 inches.
Bobby Howard, who has been competing in Farm Show horse pulls since he was 6, guided horses Firecracker and Rock to pull 8,450 pounds the entire 27 1/2 feet. They took first place.
Father and son cheered for each other, with both calling the competition “good” but wishing more teams had entered.
The heavyweight division followed starting with 5,450 pounds in the sled. When the weight was increased to 6,650, the team of Luke Van Horn of Creekside couldn’t make the pull and ended up in eighth place.
Cumberland County’s team in the division, Chief and Mike owned by Scott Enslin of Upper Mifflin Township, managed to pull 8,450 pounds 18 feet 4 inches before being eliminated. Enslin finished seventh.
“I’ve been coming to horse pulls for 10 or 15 years,” said Enslin, who keeps 35 Belgian and North American Spotted Draft horses on his farm. “The competition here is tough. To win, you need lots of work and horses with power and heart.”
As snow fell outside, cinderblocks were added to the sled until it reached 10,250 pounds. Charlie Brown of Acme captured first place and his brother, Scott Brown of Acme, took second place.
When the horse pulls ended, both teamsters and horses looked spent. The teamsters smiled in relief and made plans for dinner and their trips home. The horses, looked ready to rest.
Asked why horse pulls are so popular with the public, announcer Doug Berwanger smiled.
“Horse pulling is usually a summer event, so folks haven’t seen it for a while,” he said. “People like to see the size and strength of these horses. Plus, horse pulling is a great tradition at the Farm Show.”