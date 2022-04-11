Update: All lanes reopen after fatal crash shuts down I-81 near exit 65 Monday morning

All lanes have reopened on Interstate 81 near Exit 65 as of 12:30 p.m.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

One person is dead after a crash shut down Interstate 81 Monday morning between exit 67 (U.S. 22/322) in Dauphin County and Exit 65 (Route 11/15 north and south) in Cumberland County.

ABC27 reports that PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said at least one individual died from the crash. The identity of the individual has not yet been released and there is no word on other injuries or deaths.

Schreffler told ABC27 that a motorist hit a disabled box truck that was sitting on the shoulder of I-81 and an individual who was standing outside of it. The truck was being assisted by a service company. PennDOT’s Beltway Patrol was there and cleared for the assisting agency to assist the disabled truck prior to the crash.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. All southbound lanes were closed and northbound lanes shut down for a landing zone for LifeLion.

The northbound lanes reopened as of 11 a.m. and one southbound lane reopened as of 11:30 a.m.

Trooper Megan Ammerman tweeted that traffic traveling southbound is being detoured at Exit 66, but to still avoid the area. 511PA.com’s traffic cameras show a second detour spot at Exit 67.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.