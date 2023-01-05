Farming families featured in latest butter sculpture at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG — The 1,000-pound butter sculpture unveiled Thursday to launch the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show says what show officials have declared for years — that the agricultural extravaganza is a family affair.

Butter sculptures, sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East and made of butter donated by Land O’Lakes in South Middleton Township, have been a Farm Show features since they debuted in 1991 as a 600-pound buttery Ben Franklin.

This year’s sculpture depicts several generations of a dairy farming family shown against the backdrop of their farm.

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and runs through 5 p.m. Jan. 14 in the state Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. Admission is free but parking is $15 a vehicle.

Noting that this year’s Farm Show theme is “Rooted in Progress,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said that Pennsylvania’s dairy farm families “are at the heart of all we do.”

Sculptors Jim Victor and his wife, Marie Pelton, of Conshohocken have been making Farm Show butter sculptures for several years. Using skill, creativity and multiple 55-pound blocks of butter, they turn butter into works of art.

Victor, a professional sculptor with more than 45 years of experience, credited “Pennsylvania’s hard-working dairy farmers” with making the sculpture possible. His wife called this year’s creation one of her favorite Farm Show butter sculptures.

After the sculpture theme was selected, the couple planned the steel forms, which serve as the sculpture’s skeleton, then moved them to Harrisburg. Once the frames were set up in the seven-sided refrigerated case in the Main Exhibition Hall, the butter was brought in and the case temperature was set between 50 and 60 degrees so the butter would spread easily.

Victor and Pelton spent 14 days creating the sculpture with wooden and wire sculpting tools.

Third generation dairy farmer Steve Harnish of Manor Township in Lancaster County spoke at the 15-minute unveiling ceremony. Harnish, whose family milks 200 Holsteins and grows corn, alfalfa and rye on 250 acres, said butter sculptures help dairy farmers “tell our story.”

Amanda Rife, a Land O’ Lakes spokeswoman, said her company spends all year collecting and freezing butter that is not fit for human consumption to be used in the Farm Show butter sculpture.

After the Farm Show, the sculpture continues to be useful. It is scraped from the frame and donated to Reinford Farms in Juniata County. There, it is put through a methane digester where it becomes methane, a gas that burns in engines and can produce electricity. One butter sculpture generally produces enough electricity to power a farm for three days.